Sainz and Norris end their relationship with McLaren at the end of the year

The team plans to mount Mercedes engines from 2021

Formula 1 has not yet decided how to solve the 2020 World Cup, which has been fully affected by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the options on the table would be to finish the season in January or February of next year, to save as many races as possible. From McLaren, Andreas Seidl trusts that this would not imply complications at the contractual level.

The contracts are annual, hence an extension to 2021 scenario would put all parties in a compromise. But Seidl believes that the entire paddock would work with a desire for consensus if they had to face this situation.

“Thinking about contracts, no matter which ones, will not be a big problem. I think it will be easy to find solutions because all of us involved in Formula 1 have the same interest. We have current contracts and for us there are no reasons not to continue with that plan” , He has affirmed in statements collected by the American portal Motorsport.com.

The pair of pilots formed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris worked very well last season 2019. Both end their contracts with McLaren at the end of 2020, so they will have to negotiate a renewal or find a seat in another team. For his part, Seidl makes it clear that he is happy with the Spanish and the British and that what happens finally with this season will not alter the decision they make.

“Our position has not really changed the way we want to approach this for the future. At McLaren, with Carlos and Lando, of course we would have liked to have some races now and then sit down and make decisions on both sides. But I don’t think that’s a big problem right now, “he explained.

Those of Woking live their last season with Renault as a biker, since they reached an agreement with Mercedes to supply it with its power unit from 2021. In this sense, Seidl also sees no problem and considers that both parties will cooperate as necessary in this stage.

“I do not think there is a big problem in terms of the agreement we have with Renault. I think it is important to also say that we have a great relationship this year, open and transparent on both sides,” he said at the end.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.