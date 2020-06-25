Finetwork It is one of the fastest-growing independent OMVs in recent times, already reaching close to 300,000 customers, and after its recent arrival in the combined fiber and mobile, we have spoken with Manuel Hernandez Cansino, CEO of the operator, to know what will be your next steps.

Finetwork is satisfied with the evolution in line profit, due to the strong growth in fiber they are achieving, so their expectations have increased and two ambitious challenges have been set: ending 2020 with 600,000 clients and reaching one million in 2021. To achieve this, they will present new initiatives in the coming months.

Television in summer, and prepaid in autumn

The optional premium television It could be positioning itself among one of the services to be explored in the future of OMVs, which seek to differentiate themselves and increase their income, with alternatives already known as the Virgin, Ahí + or mobilfree alternatives, and to which Finetwork will soon join.

As Manuel Hernandez advances us, the Finetwork television It is among the first novelties that they hope to announce throughout the summer and in which they have been working for some time, with premium live channels and added services such as the possibility of accessing the content broadcast during the last days.

After a delay in its initial plans, Finetwork hopes to offer in fall your first mobile rates from prepaid card, which will arrive with a differentiating touch so that their arrival is noticed, according to Manuel Hernandez. Task that does not seem easy, considering that there are operators for almost all tastes, with accumulation of megabytes, rates with international calls included, bonuses at very low prices to spend at specific times or destinations, and even with unlimited gigabytes on social networks .

Of the rest of the news that are to come, they cite some surprise service that we will meet throughout the summer, and new improvements in the app for Android and iOS, where it is already possible to consult consumption, download invoices, share data with other users, or manage services such as roaming, voicemail or restrictions on additional tariff numbers.

Finetwork stores, a new way to increase the growth of lines

Digi ended 2019 as the fastest growing independent OMV in the Spanish sector, thanks among other reasons to the availability of physical stores that help increase the rate of acquisition. And from Finetwork it seems that they want to take a parallel path.

They have already opened the first Finetwork own store in Elda and they will also arrive soon in Madrid with their ‘flagship stores’ and a careful image, standing in prominent locations in the main cities of Spain.

In addition, within two years they hope to reach practically all the autonomous communities through franchises in cities with at least 40,000 inhabitants, so that they are sustainable and they are not forced to close after a time as has happened in the past with other brands, according to Manuel Hernandez for the experience lived first hand in his time at Orange as National Sales Director for seven years.

