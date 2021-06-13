Finetwork will market its products and services at Phone House | News | Operators

Finetwork will market its products and services at Phone House.

FiNetwork Y Phone House have reached an agreement to market the operator’s fiber and mobile offers in the chain’s more than 450 stores in Spain and on its digital channels.

In this way, the telco will significantly expand its capillarity of points of sale, being able to transfer its offer to a much larger volume of public based on the presence, traffic and levels of experience and advice that characterize the chain.

On the other hand, Phone House it will have in its portfolio the operator “which represents the alternative in the Spanish market through a competitive offer, quality customer service and an important presence in the media,” the statement underlines. Both companies, therefore, are confident that this agreement will be fruitful and beneficial, generating very important synergies for both parties.

The agreement will be effective as of this month of June, in which the offer of Finetwork It will be available to be hired in the physical and web stores of Phone House. In addition, in order to promote its launch, the operator will carry out a exclusive offer for all those clients who hire their services in the retailer

Manuel Hernández, CEO of the company, indicates that “with the signing of this agreement with Phone House we are taking a huge step forward in our distribution strategy to significantly increase our market reach, allying ourselves with the leading chain in marketing products and services from operators to customers in Spain”.

By Jaime Pfretzschner, CEO of Phone House, he maintains: “Phone House has always been characterized by selecting only those proposals that are truly competitive for its clients. It is our obsession. Finetwork has undoubtedly one of the most aggressive and surprising offers on the market, and we are sure that our clients will value it very positively ”.

“Better Is Possible”

The operator has just launched the “Best Is Possible” campaign, with which it launches a challenge with the great athletes of Spain. The telco has brought together its sponsors, the men’s and women’s soccer and basketball teams and numerous elite athletes, such as Fernando Alonso, Saúl Craviotto and Sandra Sánchez, highlighting that with effort and talent, improvement is achieved not only in sport , but also in companies and in all aspects of people’s lives.

Thus, with a certain touch of humor, we can see in the campaign how the athletes, united by a common WhatsApp group, They challenge each other to improve themselves through constant exercises and fun “sprints” that they share among all. In this way, Finetwork wants to convey that, in a sector such as telecommunications, also “Better Is Possible” linked to everything that characterizes the company’s proposal: very competitive rates, with value services, with quality customer service , presence in the media and sales channels, important sponsorships, among other factors. In this way, the company wants to spread the idea that it is the “Do It Better Sponsor.”

This campaign is developed with 8 TV spots in 2 phases, with presence on television, radio, outdoors, press, digital, social networks, and other channels, to ensure its maximum diffusion and presence.

According to Manuel Hernández, “we are very proud that these great athletes have collaborated with us to show that the desire to improve is something essential in all aspects of life: something that characterizes them and also all of us who do Finetwork” .

Finetwork’s “Better Is Possible” Campaign.