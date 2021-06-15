Finetwork gives up to 99 GB to all its clients during the summer: this is how you can get it

If you are a Finetwork customer, you can now enjoy your extra gigs: up to 99 GB for having a fiber and mobile contract.

If you are a client of Finetwork, the mobile and fiber operator, from June 15 you can enjoy its summer promotion, for which they are offered free extra gigs to all contract customers.

Depending on the contracted plan, the number of extra gigs that will be added to each client’s bonus will be different: some lucky ones will be able to enjoy 99 GB of extra data for free.

Up to an extra 99GB in fiber and mobile bundles

As the company explained in a press release, customers of the Finetwork fiber and mobile pack will receive 99 GB extra for free.

For their part, customers of an individual mobile line will obtain 66 GB of mobile data.

The extra gigs can be obtained for current clients and new registrations for portability Between the days June 15 and September 15. Current customers they will receive the gigabytes without having to request them, and they will be able to start consuming them automatically.

In the case of fiber and mobile packages with more than one mobile line, the main line will get an extra 99 GB, while the rest will receive 66 GB each.

