Fines to Renault, Peugeot and Citroën in Spain: why?

The sanctions amount to a total of 48 million euros imposed in 2015 by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

May 19, 2021 (10:25 CET)

The Supreme Court confirms fines to Renault, Peugeot and Citroën in Spain: sanctions and what they are accused of.

The appeals filed by Renault, Citroën and Peugeot before the Supreme Court against the judgments of the National Court that confirmed the sanctions imposed on July 23, 2015 on these companies for practices contrary to the Law on the Defense of the Competition. In its resolution, the Supreme Court has dismissed these appeals.

As the high court explains, The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) imposed on Renault, Citroën and Peugeot, and other car manufacturers, fine sanctions as responsible for conduct constituting an infringement of the Law on Defense of Competition, for his participation in a cartel of exchange of confidential information, future and strategic in the areas of business management, after-sales and automotive marketing from February 2006 to July 2013.

The sanctions imposed by the CNMV have an amount of € 18.2 million to Renault España Comercial, € 14.7 million to Citroën Spain Automobiles and € 15.7 million to Peugeot Spain.

Exchange of strategic information

According to the Supreme Court’s brief, the National Court dismissed the contentious appeal of these companies and declared the resolution of the CNMC that considered the commission of the infractions to be in accordance with law, considering that The companies exchanged strategic information with other manufacturers and importers of motor vehicles in Spain.

After analyzing its own jurisprudence and that of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Supreme Court reached the conclusion that “an exchange of information between competing companies regarding prices and other commercial aspects”, Which tended to“ homogenize ”commercial behavior, is constitutive of a cartel, according to the law.

It all goes back to 2015 when the CNMV imposed the largest fine in its history by sanctioning 21 companies with a total of 171 million euros manufacturers, distributors, marketers and providers of after-sales services throughout the Spanish national territory by practices typical of a cartel, after taking as proven a “single and continuous” violation consisting of the “systematic exchange of commercially sensitive confidential information, both current and future and highly disaggregated, which covered practically all the activities carried out”.