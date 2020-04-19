BRASILIA – Fighting the pandemic of the new coronavirus has become a destination for resources from labor and competitive fines applied to companies. Almost R $ 200 million in punishments have already been invested in actions to help tackle the covid-19. The economic crisis, however, affects the ability of more companies to pay these penalties and many have renegotiated the payment of fines.

Only the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) has already allocated R $ 172 million in resources from labor fines for the purchase of medical and hospital supplies. The expectation of MPT’s attorney general, Alberto Balazeiro, is to surpass the R $ 1 billion mark by the end of the pandemic.

Instead of depositing money from fines, companies commit to delivering the same amount of protective equipment to medical teams (so-called PPE), respirators, ventilators and testing kits. The funds also finance research on the virus and there are plans for the money to be used for adaptations in industries in other sectors to produce more hospital equipment during the crisis.

“There is now a shortage of masks, gloves and other protective items. In this scenario, companies find it easier to locate and negotiate PPE in the market. Companies are able to split payments with suppliers, they are even able to pick up goods outside the country. Meanwhile, many city halls do not even have the accounting structure to make these purchases. With this, we also eliminate the need for intermediaries “, says the head of MPT.

The downturn in economic activity, however, is a factor that limits the allocation of resources from these punishments. With the recession on the horizon, smaller companies now lack the financial capacity to pay fines. “The MPT is also concerned with not overburdening companies and putting jobs at risk. We are organizing reconciliation weeks to reach the highest values ​​without jeopardizing employability.”

The companies are also looking to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to negotiate more time for the payment of fines agreed in Termination Commitment Terms (TCCs). Cade has already received five requests for postponement of payment deadlines for companies, accepted one and will analyze it on a case-by-case basis. “Cade understands the difficulties that companies are going through, but it will not tolerate abuse or opportunism from those who try to take advantage of the crisis”, says Cade’s superintendent-general, Alexandre Cordeiro.

He says the board has suspended deadlines for companies to present information and documents in investigations already opened because of the pandemic. He believes that new decisions may be eased by the impacts of the coronavirus, such as longer deadlines for paying fines, but that this will also be seen at each judgment. “We still don’t know exactly the impact of this pandemic. Some companies are going to have serious problems, others are not. We need to analyze what effect this will have.”

The fines imposed by Cade go to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights, which also receives money from fines imposed by other agencies. The fund has already allocated more than R $ 18.6 million for the rental of ICU beds.

