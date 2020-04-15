In Buenos Aires, coronavirus prevention measures have tightened. The closure of businesses whose workers do not wear the mask is also foreseen.

From the first minute of Wednesday, the resolution that forces people to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth, when they are in stores or on public transport to prevent new Covid-19 infections, came into effect in the city of Buenos Aires.

The measure contemplates sanctions of up to 79,180 Argentine pesos (more than 1,200 dollars) For those who do not obey the indication, it is also provided for the closure of businesses whose workers do not wear the mask, which should not be professional.

The head of the city government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, pointed out that the measure was implemented because “two out of every three people who catch it do not have symptoms”, which makes them spread even without knowing it.

Rodríguez emphasized that people should wear homemade face masks, not the professionals “because those must be kept for the doctors”.

Regarding professional masks, called N95, the Buenos Aires city government reported that the commercialization of these supplies is reserved only to people who prove that they work in the health system, as it was assured that there is a shortage of the product.

The resolution for the use of the mouth mask mentioned Rodríguez, does not imply a relaxation of the quarantine “On the contrary, the stricter we are today, the faster we will be able to leave later, especially with the care of older adults,” he said.

He also stressed that the measure, which provides for penalties from 10,000 pesos ($ 163), does not imply that people can go running or do physical exercise, as it seeks to maintain social distance as much as possible. (Ntx)