Fines in Washington for “stay home” offenders

The cities Edmonds and Everett issued “stay home” orders, noting that there will be fines of up to $ 500 for those who violate the rule. The order went into effect Monday as a drastic measure to stop the spread of the virus. The order does not apply to workers. health, food service workers, pharmacies and other essential services

Over the weekend, Edmonds City Mayor Mike Nelson ordered business owners and almost all other city residents to “take refuge in their homes” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus ( COVID-19), reported KING5 News.

The order to “stay home” came into effect on Monday as a “kind of last resort option,” Nelson said.

In this city in the state of Washington the situation is especially serious since 25% of the population is over 60 years of age, which makes it a group susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus .

For this reason, the city took the additional step of allowing local police to impose fines of up to $ 500 or 90 days of pressure on all those who violate the “stay home” order.

The city of Edmonds took the added measure of allowing police to cite people who violated the “stay-at-home” order, with penalties up to a $ 500 fine or 90 days in jail. https://t.co/HYKLFNYMlP

– KING 5 News (@ KING5Seattle) March 24, 2020

Edmonds city parks and public toilets were closed Monday after a sunny weekend in which countless people flocked to the beaches and ignored health advice about keeping a safe distance from other people.

Edmonds’ drastic measure is similar to the one applied in the city of Everett that also took effect on Monday.

Both cities made their announcements before Governor Jay Inslee announced the “stay home” order for that city in the state.

Authorities indicated that there are some exceptions to the “stay home” rule. People can still go to the supermarket or pharmacy, go to work or care for family members who require it.

The order also does not apply to construction workers, health workers, food service workers, pharmacies, service stations, banks, laundries, and other essential services.

“We are not in any way actively seeking individuals to see if they comply with the order in order to charge them with a crime,” said Edmonds Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless. “It’s about education and getting information to the public as much as we can,” he said.

“This is something that I think most citizens will do voluntarily,” said Nelson. “But we only needed this additional step for those who do not want to do it,” he added.

Nelson also indicated that people are encouraged to get out of the house, walk and exercise, as long as they avoid groups and follow the rules of social distancing in doing so.

Edmonds, Everett issue stay-at-home order as precautionary measure for COVID-19 https://t.co/dhXSK3Y9bd pic.twitter.com/gKillIg0YB

– # Q13FOX (@ Q13FOX) March 24, 2020

Outrage of authorities for breach of order to stay at home

Local authorities across the country are encountering problems in ensuring that orders to stay home are carried out, and have drawn attention to images of people on beaches or parks, and businesses that opened despite the health emergency by COVID-19, reported the Efe agency.

“This weekend we saw too many images of people crowding beaches or canyons beyond their capacity. Too many people, too close together, too often, ”said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“The more we do it, the more people will get sick and the more people will die,” Garcetti added, at a press conference on Sunday night.

Filed Under: Fines In Washington