Fines and points you lose for going between 40 and 50 km / h

May 24, 2021 (08:50 CET)

From the last May 11 the cities and Spanish crossings have released new speed limits. According to the type of street and the characteristics of them, new limits set can be 20, 30, 40 or 50 km / h (see ARTICLE All new speed limits in force since May 11). However, Daily driving at a speed of between 41 and 50 km / h can be very expensive to drivers. We explain why.

If until just a few weeks ago circulate in the city between 41 and 50 km / h it was something of the most common since it was circulated within the generic speed limit, with the entry into force of the new limits, drivers in our country face fines and even the loss of points on the license from very low speeds.

Specifically, in zones and streets of cities limited to 20 km / h – on roads and streets formed by a single platform of carriageway and sidewalk-, according to him new table of sanctions published by the DGT, driving in these sections between 21 and 40 km / h will mean an economic fine of 100 euros, although yes, without loss of points. However, without that same street limited to 20 km / h radar “hunts” you driving between 41 and 50 km / h, the fine will amount to 300 euros and you will lose 2 points on your license.

On the other hand, in zones limited to 30 km / h, in this case in single lane urban roads per direction of travel (most streets and urban sections of our country), you will also have to face the following fines. In this case, if you go with your car Between 31 and 50 km / h it will cost you 100 euros without points. You will only lose 2 points (and 300 euros) if you drive between 51 and 60 km / h in a section limited to 30 km / h, and from that speed the economic fine and the points subtraction will grow.

To avoid surprises and comply with the new established limits, below we put the new table of fines and sanctions updated by the DGT. Take note.

The new table of fines and points subtraction with the new speed limits (Source: DGT)