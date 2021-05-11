Fines and loss of points if you exceed the new limits

From tomorrow, May 11, the new speed limits in cities and crossings come into force. Watch out for fines and loss of points if you exceed them.

May 10, 2021 (08:55 CET)

The new limits bring new fines and points subtraction

During the next few days, the drivers of our country have to get used to an important measure that will affect them practically every day: new speed limits in cities and on crossings. The new limits (READ ARTICLE: NEW SPEED LIMITS IN FORCE AS OF TOMORROW, MAY 11) they have changed the table of fines, so depending on the offense you can lose points on your card from very low speeds.

Before the entry into force tomorrow of the new limits, the generic speed limit in the city has been 50 km / h. Well, depending on the circumstances and, above all, on the characteristics of the streets, roads and avenues through which you are circulating, the limit in question can go down to 20 km / h, also establishing numerous cases with a limit of 30 km / h and 40 km / h. We review the fines that can be imposed if you drive above these three limits.

FINANCIAL FINES AND POINTS THAT YOU LOSE IF YOU EXCEED 20 KM / H

According to the new change in the regulations, the new limit of 20 km / h is established on roads and streets formed by a single platform of carriageway and sidewalk. In this way and according to the new table of sanctions published by the DGT, circulate in these sections between 21 and 40 km / h will mean a fine of 100 euros, although yes, without loss of points.

Now, if in a section of 20 km / h a radar detects that you are circulating between 41 and 50 km / h, the fine will be 300 euros and you will lose 2 points on your license; in the event that you circulate 51 and 60 km / h, the fine amounts to 400 euros and the loss of points is 4. From 71 km / h the offense will be considered very serious, so the financial fine would amount to 600 euros with a subtraction of 6 points.

FINANCIAL FINES AND POINTS THAT YOU LOSE IF YOU EXCEED 30 KM / H

Second new limit that is established in the cities of our country: 30 km / h. In this case, this figure cannot be exceeded if you are driving urban roads with a single lane per direction of movement (bicycle lanes are still limited to 30 km / h), that is, the majority of streets and urban sections of our country. On this occasion, circulate between 31 and 50 km / h will cost 100 euros without points; between 51 and 60 km / h, 300 euros and 2 points; and between 61 and 70 km / h will be 400 euros and 4 points.

In these kinds of streets, exceeding 81 km / h will mark the very serious infraction, with penalties of 600 euros and 6 points of subtraction on your cardfrom 71 to 80 km / h, 6 points will be deducted and the financial fine amounts to 500 euros).

FINANCIAL FINES AND POINTS THAT YOU LOSE IF YOU EXCEED 40 KM / H

The new limit of 40 km / h It is another of the novelties that will come into force as of tomorrow. This new limit is specific for vehicles that transport dangerous goods and circulate on a crossing. In the event that drivers of this type of car circulate on the crossings between 41 and 60 km / h, they will be fined 100 euros and no points will be deducted. On the other hand, in the case of circulating between 61 and 70 km / h, the fine will amount to 300 euros with a loss of 2 points. If they circulate between 71 and 80 km / h, the penalty grows to 400 euros with a loss of 4 points. Finally, from 81 km / h the offense will be considered very serious and the fine will be 500 euros and 6 points (or 600 euros and 6 points from 91 km / h onwards).

FINANCIAL FINES AND POINTS LOST IF YOU EXCEED 50 KM / H

One of the novelties in the new regulation that comes into force is the one referring to the limit of 50 km / h, valid only in the following cases: urban roads with two or more lanes per traffic direction. It is also the generic speed limit on urban crossings for all types of vehicles (except those that transport dangerous materials, whose limit is 40 km / h).

In this case, the fines are as follows: if you drive between 51 and 70 km / h, an economic fine of 100 euros without points; between 71 and 80 km / h, a penalty of 300 euros and 2 points; between 81 and 90 km / h, a penalty of 400 euros and 4 points; between 91 and 100 km / h, change of 500 euros and 6 points; and from 101 km / h, 600 euros and 6 points.

THE FINAL TABLE WITH ALL FINES AND LOSS OF POINTS ACCORDING TO SPEED LIMITS

Then here you have the final table of sanctions and subtraction of points according to the limits (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120 km / h).

The table of fines and loss of points with the new limits Source DGT