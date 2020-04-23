The Oaxaca government, administered by Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, issued a decree establishing new health measures for phase 3 of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as sanctions such as fines or arrest for 36 hours for those who do not follow these instructions.

On his Twitter account, Murat Hinojosa shared the information.

On March 21, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that Mexico was already in the epidemic stage of the health emergency. In addition, an agreement was issued by the General Health Council that day to reinforce actions and minimize contagion. For this reason, the Oaxaca government established:

one. The obligatory use of face masks, mask or face cover for those who carry out activities abroad, as long as these are essential and the transfer and permanence measures are taken in other places. This will also apply to those public servants who are in office.

2. The authorities They will distribute face masks to people who cannot stay in their homes.

3. The places where you have to carry out procedures or purchases, you must enter only one member per family and as long as the healthy distance measures are complied with.

4. They will remain non-essential activities suspended in the time and terms of the provisions of the federal authorities.

5. The administrative sanctions that may be applied will range from the warning with warning, the fine and the arrest for 36 hours, without prejudice to the corresponding penalties when they constitute a crime.

6. Proximity operations with the population will be intensified to inform and assist people reminding them, above all, that the measures to protect the health and lives of Oaxacans are not part of a vacation period

Mexico exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 infections when reporting a thousand 43 new cases for a cumulative of 10 thousand 544, 10.9% over the 9 thousand 501 of the previous report, with 970 deaths, 113 in the last 24 hours, reported Wednesday the health authorities.

The thousand 43 contagions represent the highest daily figure since coronavirus cases began to appear in Mexico in late February, according to the technical report presented this day at the National Palace.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that from the accumulated statistics, 3 thousand 618 are people who are currently sick and therefore they are considered active cases.

“Active cases are the engine of the epidemic, the rest are people who have recovered and who do not contribute to spreading the disease.”Said López-Gatell, who is also the official spokesperson for the pandemic of the Mexican government.

Active cases, people who became ill with the coronavirus in the last 14 days, increased by 433, up 11.9% compared to the 3,185 that were held yesterday Tuesday.

However, the mexican government, which does not apply massive tests to the population, calculates that the number of patients in the country could be almost nine times higher to the registered one.

López-Gatell confirmed that the death rate went from 857 to 970 in the last 24 hours, a total of 113 more deaths.

Most of the deceased are men and according to the authorities, the prevalence of previous illnesses in the patients that contribute to the deaths, mainly are the hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Mexico City with 251, Baja California with 118, the State of Mexico with 82 and Tabasco with 60, are the entities with the highest death record related to COVID-19.

López-Gatell confirmed that the authorities have reported 7 thousand 706 suspected cases those who have been tested and who are waiting to find out if they are infected with the coronavirus or have another disease.