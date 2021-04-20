Fine skipping pedestrian crossing or bike lane

One of the biggest “fears” that we could have in our future drivers stage when we were doing driving practices was involuntarily skipping a pedestrian crossing, since the intention of pedestrians to cross the street is not always clearly noticed, and others it just arises spontaneously. However, now as drivers that fear should not disappear either, because from the DGT official Twitter account remind us that the fine for skipping a pedestrian crossing is € 200 and 4 points.

Failure to respect the priority of #pedestrians in the properly marked steps has a penalty of € 200 and up to 4 points on the card. And you can lose something more valuable. 👉https: //t.co/XbOpsIhIXQpic.twitter.com/UFl3fmIuWz – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) January 31, 2021

What is the fine for not respecting a crosswalk?

Not respect the priority of passage in both pedestrian crossings and bicycle crossings involves conduct that is punishable by loss of 4 points and € 200, an amount that is reduced by half thanks to prompt payment, equating this offense with others such as skipping a STOP sign or a red traffic light, or not maintaining a safety distance.

The fine for not respecting a pedestrian or cyclist crossing is € 200 and 4 points.

However, it should be remembered that pedestrians not only have priority in these properly marked crossings, but also show it in other situations, such as when they are crossing a street (without there being any zebra crossing) and we are joining it, as indicated in Article 65 of the General Traffic Regulations.

Who is responsible for hitting a pedestrian?

In case of hitting a pedestrian, despite the fact that we circulate correctly, respecting the priorities, and it is he who has invaded “our space”, In the vast majority of circumstances, the driver will be responsible for the accidentAccording to statistics, in 8 out of 10 accidents the responsibility falls on who was driving the vehicle. In fact, even if said incident takes place at a zebra crossing regulated by traffic lights and with the priority given to the driver, it could be the case that he had part of responsibility, which is legally called concurrence of guilt.

This is because The law requires driving attentive to the entire environment around us and at such a speed that in case of any unforeseen event, we can stop the car safely. Thus, the argument used to convict said driver is that he did not circulate in such a way, because in this aspect the legislation takes the side of the “weakest user” of the road, it being necessary to test factors such as that the pedestrian has entered the road suddenly, that there was no visibility or that the type of road that the pedestrian intended to cross, due to its characteristics or number of lanes, was not suitable for it, in order to to be able to “discharge” part of responsibility.

In 8 out of 10 pedestrian accidents, the responsibility falls on the driver.

However, also the fault may lie with the pedestrian himself, in cases such as when he is walking or crossing the road through improper areas negligently or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

When do cyclists have priority?

Regarding the cyclists, it is necessary to remember that Whenever a properly marked bike lane cuts our path, they will have priority of passage, under the same sanction already commented, regardless of whether they appear on our left or our right. To this are added other situations, such as when they are circulating in a squad and the first one has already approached an intersection with priority or we access another road and we find a cyclist in their vicinity.

