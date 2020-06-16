The incident happened on June 5 in a public park in a central neighborhood of Vienna

. –

Vienna.- A man has been fined in Austria with 500 euros (560 dollars) -or five days in prison- for a « provocation » in the form of flatulence deliberate in the presence of police officers.

« You have violated public decency by issuing a flatulence to police officers, « said the complaint, circulating on Tuesday on Twitter.

The Viennese police justified today saying that the man released the windiness « completely deliberately » before the agents.

« Of course no one is fined if they miss a flatulence. But the accused behaved throughout the procedure in a provocative and uncooperative way, « the police explained in a message posted on their Twitter account.

« (The man) got up a little from the bench he was sitting on, looked at the officers and utterly deliberately issued a wind before them, » added the Viennese police.

« Our colleagues are not amused to be farted on them, » the police concluded in an informal language.

According to the regional security law of Vienna, applied in this case, the penalty fee The maximum for « violating decency and causing noise » in public can be as high as 700 euros ($ 790).

The incident happened on June 5 in a public park in a central neighborhood of Vienna.