The general director of Fine Arts, Félix Germán, appointed a commission that visited the boy Jesús Antonio Familia in San Pedro de Macorís on Wednesday, after the situation of poverty in which he lives and his desire to fulfill the dream were made known of becoming a great professional dancer.

The 13-year-old boy, who has moved many Dominicans by expressing his situation through the program the Midday Show and through social networks, received the commission headed by Marinella Sallent, director of the National School of Dance (Endanza), who offered him all the facilities to study ballet.

In addition to his admission as a student of Endanza, Jesus will receive the ticket to move from San Pedro de Macorís to the school in Santo Domingo, as well as a food subsidy. He was also given a cell phone to receive classes online for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, and two boxes with food from the basic basket.

The commission also presented him with a mobile bar donated by the Dominican Patronage for Dance, and balls for the Progessing Ballet Technic (PBT) program, from the teacher and dancer Alejandra Dore.

They were accompanied by Professor Sallent, Elvis Guzmán, head of the academic department of the National System of Specialized Artistic Training and Stephanie Bauger, of Youth Endanza and dance teacher.

During the visit, the teachers present held special auditions for Jesus for his formal entry into Endanza, and according to Professor Sallent, the young man showed natural conditions and a lot of body intelligence, a product of his discipline, tenacity and passion for dance.

Other well-known Dominican dance teachers had been interested in helping Jesus, such as Carlos Veitia and Sindy Vargas, who began their artistic instruction with online classes. Sallent recalled that specialized artistic training develops the sensitivity and criticality of the human being.