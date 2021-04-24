Fine and suspension of 2 games to Lletget, of the Galaxy, for homophobic insult

04/24/2021 at 11:38 AM CEST

The Professional Soccer League (MLS) of the United States reported this Friday of the fine -not specified- and suspension of two games to the Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder, Argentine American Sebastian Lletget for using a homophobic insult in an Instagram post on April 9, the league announced on Friday.

Lletget, 28, will also be required to attend diversity, equity and inclusion training through Athlete Ally.

The player will serve a two-game suspension in the Galaxy games against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday and against the Seattle Sounders on May 2.

In a statement, the MLS added that “acknowledges and appreciates Lletget’s prompt apology and responsibility for his actions.”

Lletget, who used the insult in a video he posted on his Instagram account, deleted the post and apologized.

“I was wrong and I am trying to take full responsibility,” Lletget said.

“I said a word that should not have been said. And although there has been much discussion and debate about the meaning of the word due to the different Spanish dialects and cultures, the truth is that it is an offensive word and should not have been said, “he added.

“This was a bad decision on my part and it was a moment of sheer stupidity. I am a human, I made a mistake and that is just what happened. But now I want to rectify that,” he added.