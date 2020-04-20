After presenting the Oppo Find X2 last month in a new line that was divided into devices of two price qualities and escalating costs, now Oppo completes this offer with a device that, we hope, will fill the gap that remains. in a lower price range.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite It arrives to round out the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, which we recently reviewed, receiving some key features for this year. This is the case of 5G, although disregarding the exuberance in processing power that will have, this year more than ever, a more than notable impact.

Find X2 Lite, the most basic high-end version also carries 5G

The Oppo Find X2 Lite it leaves behind the lush screen of its older brothers, losing both the high resolution QHD + and its high refresh rate at 120 Hz or its lateral curves on the panel itself. The Find X2 Lite also loses the perforated front camera in favor of the more typical notch.

Thus, the new little brother of the high-end Oppo retains a OLED screen, but in Full HD + resolution and at a frequency of 60 Hz. This panel will be flat and will arrive on a diagonal also smaller, 6.4 inches. Remember the already profitable Oppo RX17 Pro, with which Oppo landed in Spain a year and a half ago.

Inside there is no trace of the Snapdragon 865, the Qualcomm processor with which the industry has rocketed prices throughout the high-end in 2020, requiring a second chip for connectivity, both 4G and 5G. In this case, Oppo saves the pitfall with a more limited but interesting Snapdragon 765G, that although it already includes the Integrated 5GThis will also be more basic.

In fact, it is surprising to see among the features of the Find X2 Lite a direct 5G NSA network support, but we will have to wait for a future software update in which the device will receive SA capabilities. Of course and like its siblings, the Lite version only has support for Sub-6 low frequency bands again, so it will not support the faster mmWave when they are deployed.

As for the rest of the features, we see that Oppo omits mention of the latest LPDDR5 RAM or UFS 3.0 memory standards, probably because it does not have any of them. This is not bad for a contained terminal, although the LPDDR4X and UFS 2.1 memories are less advanced but already fast enough for all kinds of uses.

As for its cameras, we see that Oppo does make big changes here. The first and most surprising is to see that the number of sensors increases, instead of decreasing, regarding his older brothers. And it is that this comes from the incorporation of, indeed, a much less capable configuration in almost everything. We do find a 48MP main sensor, probably Sony’s well-known 1/2 “IMX586 – which is the Find X2 Pro’s wide-angle and Find X2’s main sensor – which can yield correct results, although the rest pale strongly. .

Oppo

We see that their great motto will be now many sensors, but several with limited usefulness and size that will hardly yield decent results beyond perfectly lit daytime scenes. Its wide angle is an 8 MP f / 2.2 sensor, with a size of 1/4 “- or four times less area -; its black and white sensor is 2 MP f / 2.4, with a size of 1/5 “–or six times smaller area–; its 2 MP f / 2.4 portrait sensor, also 1/5 “.

In return, Oppo does recover some useful features in this Find X2 Lite, such as its flat screen that will be predictably easier to use, as well as less expensive to implement. Also, this Lite version recovers the 3.5 mm headphone jack and maintains a wireless fast charge that will not be more than 30 W This time, although it is competent against the rest of the available alternatives.

Find X2 Lite vs Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, main differences

Now presented three of the brothers in the Find X series we can see, in the absence of knowing its final price, what is the stratification with which Oppo will place its favorite line.

Oppo

As we see we are facing a device smaller in size and internal characteristics at a general level. As contradictory as it may seem, this increases the number of sensors in one in its camera module, in a further attempt – as we saw the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro – to compete in quantity, not so much in quality.

We see that all certification of resistance against water and dust is lost. Although the sealing of the most basic Find X2 was also scarce, this time it seems that there will be no type, since the brand does not mention this at all.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

screen

6.4 “OLED 20: 9, FullHD + (1080p)

6.7 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.7 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

Size

74 x 160 mm

74 x 165 mm

74 x 165 mm

Thickness

8.0 mm

8.0 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

180 grams

187, 196 grams

200, 207 grams

SoC

Snapdragon 765G, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

8 GB

12GB LPDDR5

12GB LPDDR5

Memory

128 GB

256GB UFS 3.0

512 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 12 MP f / 2.2 and 3x 13 MP f / 2.2 zoom

48 MP f / 1.7, wide 48 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 13 MP f / 3.0 zoom

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0, in notch

32 MP, perforated

32 MP, perforated

Drums

4,025 mAh, fast charge 30W

4,200 mAh, fast charge 65W

4,260 mAh, fast charge 65W

Resist.

–

IP54

IP68

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

5G (NSA and SA *, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

To be confirmed

May 2020

May 2020

Official price

499 euros

999 euros

1,199 euros

Although a fourth model with the name Neo already sounds from China, something intermediate between the Lite variant and the standard version, it is not clear that this device with a perforated screen, 90 Hz and with curved sides will make an appearance in west when it is finally released.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: availability, launch and price

Oppo

The Oppo Find X2 has been announced taking advantage of the arrival of the mobile phone giant in our neighboring country, Portugal. Although we can already see its complete product sheet on its website, there is no reference to its release date and price. However, it is already listed in some of the main official retailers with which the brand has agreed to launch.

This comes by 499 euros, that although it is not a totally cheap price, it contrasts very strongly with the alternatives within the line, which start from literally doubling the price.

It is not yet clear, however, if this terminal will be launched in Spain or in other countries and which ones. And it is that at the moment on the website of Oppo Portugal the other models of the Find X2 line are not listed, so there could be market segmentation, or simply a staggered launch.

