Find work in Asturias this 8M, thanks to the following job offers

Self-employed

PRONTOPRO SELECT:

We are looking for teachers for German classes for Oviedo.

To register and for more information on the job offer of We are looking for German classes in Oviedo.

We are looking for an event photographer for Oviedo.

To register and for more information on the job offer of We are looking for an event photographer in Oviedo.

We are looking for a martial arts instructor for Oviedo.

To register and more information on the job offer of We are looking for a martial arts instructor in Oviedo.

Other trades and professions

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Ferrallista for Oviedo

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

From our office in Oviedo, we select a ferrallista for an important company located in the central area of ​​Asturias.

Functions:

– Welding of iron parts.

– Machinery handling (cutting, bending).

– Loading of trucks with an overhead crane.

To register and more information on the Ferrallista job offer in Oviedo.

TORNERO / A CONVENTIONAL (LOGREZANA) for Carreño

– Full time.

From Iman Temporing we are looking for a Conventional Turner for an important Metal company located in the Carreño area to work full time.

We are looking for people with the ability to work autonomously, orderly and under pressure, as well as the ability to listen and learn.

Among the tasks to be carried out are:

– Manufacture and mechanization of parts.

– Interpretation of plans.

– Adjustment of pieces.

– Handling of forklift and overhead crane.

If you find the offer interesting, don’t hesitate to sign up!

To register and more information on the job offer of TORNERO / A CONVENCIONAL (LOGREZANA) in Carreño.

Machine operator with a disability for Gijón

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for a company in the Metal Sector located in Gijón, machine operators with disabilities with experience of at least 2 years in handling production machinery such as profilers, presses, folding machines, shears, etc., with the ability to work autonomously, orderly and under pressure, as well as the ability to listen and learn.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Machine Operator with a disability in Gijón.

Handicap paint line operator for Gijón

– Part-time contract.

– Full time.

From Iman Temporing we are looking for a Specialist in the painting line with disabilities, for an important Metal company located in the Gijón area to work part-time.

Among the tasks to be carried out are:

– Hang and hang parts in line of painting and / or galvanizing.

– Handling of forklift and overhead crane to move parts.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a disability painting line operator in Gijón.

MAGMA CULTURE SELECTS:

Tourist information in German – Gijón

– 2 vacancies.

We are a cultural management company that develops its activity in the fields of culture, education and tourism. We need to incorporate a team of people specialized in the field of culture and tourism to carry out tourist information tasks in Gijón.

To register and more information on the job offer of Tourist Information in German – Gijón.

Legal

PAGE PERSONNEL SELECT:

Labor Legal Manager for Oviedo.

The selected person will perform the following functions: coordinate and supervise the labor relations between the company and the worker, analyzing and advising the organization according to the strategic plan, and guaranteeing compliance with current legal regulations at all times, coordinating the different external offices to carry out labor lawsuits, to the company in official bodies and before the Social Jurisdiction of its scope of action and ensure compliance with the procedures and health and safety regulations related to the work systems and tasks of its area of ​​responsibility.

To register and more information on the job offer of the Labor Legal Manager in Oviedo.

GIJÓN ADVISORY SELECT:

Technician in Management and Labor Advice for Gijón

– Part-time contract.

– Part time – tomorrow.

To register and for more information on the job offer for a Technician in Management and Labor Advice in Gijón.

IT and Telecoms

RIBERA SALUD GROUP SELECTS:

Linux Middleware Engineer for Avilés.

FutuRS is the technology company of the Ribera Salud Group and part of Centene Corporation. FutuRS is a new concept of healthcare in which we fuse clinical vision and technology to give an optimal and integral response to people’s needs. Results in health and technology without losing sight of the human character of both our patients and the professionals who are part of FutuRS.

Functions:

– Provide technical support for the Server environment and associated applications.

– Perform daily tasks to ensure the stability and optimization of the server environment, which includes proactively identifying potential system.

– Issues before they become a problem, working with team members in deciding a resolution, and implementing the agreed upon resolutions.

– Responsible for maintenance of the Linux web servers on all supported servers, end user support, monitoring system usage and performance, patching, management of backup and recovery of the operating system and third-party applications, file-system management, process automation, server installation / configuration, and third-party application support including installations and configurations.

– Interface with business users and stakeholders to determine needs.

– Review operational and organizational changes, assess how these changes will affect the server environment and incorporate the changes into the system architecture, as needed.

– Coordinate, test, and implement all enhancements or new releases of application updates and Linux web servers.

– Monitor, analyze, and evaluate system utilization to ensure the appropriate and efficient use of applications and system resources.

To register and for more information on the Linux Middleware Engineer job offer in Avilés.

engineering

CT SOLUTIONS SELECT:

INSTALLATION DESIGNER – REVIT MEP for Siero

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are currently selecting, to incorporate into our team, a INSTALLATION PROJECTOR with REVIT MEP with demonstrable experience in projects for industrial premises installations.

To register and for more information on the job offer of PROYECTISTA INSTALACIONES – REVIT MEP in Siero.

REVIT STRUCTURE MODELER for Siero

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are currently selecting to incorporate into our team a STRUCTURE MODELER with demonstrable experience in projects of industrial warehouse structures.

To register and for more information on the job offer of MODELADOR / A DE STRUCTURAS REVIT in Siero.

Health

SELECTED HEALTH SECTOR OFFERS:

Clinic receptionist for Gijón

– 2 vacancies.

– Full time.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Clinic Receptionist in Gijón.

Purchasing, sales and telemarketing

ELECTRYCONSULTING SELECTS:

Sales Advisor for Oviedo

– Autonomous contract.

– Full time.

To register and for more information on a Sales Advisor job offer in Oviedo.

SPEED SOUND SELECT:

Autonomous Commercial Agent is needed in Asturias for Gijón

To register and more information on a job offer, you need an autonomous commercial agent in Asturias in Gijón.

