Find work in Asturias before the end of the month

At the end of the month of March you are still in time to find your job opportunity in these job offers in Asturias that we have selected for you, among which are hotel manager, operator, account manager, clerk, cashier, repairman and driving school teacher, among other.

Administration and finance

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Administrative assistant with English for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office we select an administrative assistant with a good level of spoken English for a company located in Oviedo.

Self-employed

PRONTOPRO SELECT:

Psychiatric rehabilitation consultation in Oviedo

Martial arts instructor for Oviedo

Tv, audio and video repair company for Oviedo

Arabic classes teacher for Oviedo

Purchasing, sales and telemarketing

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

CASHIER / A – REPONEDOR / A – WALLS (AGUERA) for Valdés

– Full time.

An important supermarket chain in Palencia needs to cover several positions of CASHIER / A REPONEDOR / A, for its stores in the province of Palencia.

Commercial telemarketers El Entrego (ENTREGO, EL) for San Martín del Rey Aurelio

– Fixed-term contract.

We are looking for 10 Commercial Agents to carry out Customer Loyalty and Recruitment Campaigns by issuing calls to a Call Center located in San Martín del Rey Aurelio (El Entrego).

FASTER SELECT:

Account Manager for Oviedo

– 3 vacancies.

– Fixed-term contract.

At FASTER ETT we select Account Managers for an important Oviedo technology company immersed in a process of expansion at the national and community level.

Training

OMEGA SELECT:

DRIVING TEACHER for Oviedo

– 2 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

We are a driving school located in Oviedo. We need to incorporate a teacher to teach car classes. Good working conditions and stability, a good work environment, essential road training teacher title (abstain who does not have it).

Other professions and trades

COMSA SELECTS:

OFFICIAL 2ND CATENARY for Lena

– Full time.

FUNCTIONS

– Execution of tunnel borings.

– Assembly of saddles.

– Assembly of catenary supports.

– Valuable Middle Grade Professional Training: Electricity and Electronics.

– Experience: minimum 1 year in a similar position.

– Valuable training in PRL.

Hotels and restaurants

MICHAEL PAGE SELECT:

Deputy Director / Junior Director – Hotel 5 * – Oviedo

Reporting to an Area Director, the selected candidate will be responsible for:

-Plan, organize and coordinate the entire operation of the hotel (including customer services, personnel management and hotel administration).

-Design, evaluate and supervise the fulfillment of the short, medium and long term objectives of the various hotel departments.

-Participate in the hotel’s commercial strategy.

-Management of hotel staff and creation of work teams. Monitor staff performance to ensure maximum efficiency and constant motivation, and adherence to the policies and procedures of each department.

-Supervise the coordination and constant efficient communication between the various hotel departments.

-Maintain the relationship with customers, as well as control of the dealings with the public that its staff has, channeling the resolution of problems through those responsible.

-Be a good ambassador for the establishment / brand, with PR skills.

-Monitor maintenance, stocks and furnishings, deal with contractors and suppliers, and ensure effective security.

-Supervise compliance with safety measures and hygiene regulations.

-Plan and prepare the budgets prepared jointly with the Area Director.

-Presentation of budgets and results to the property.

