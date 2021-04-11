Find the funny GIFs that marked an era in GIFCities

The GIF format was born to post video on the early internet. Slow connections that made it necessary to optimize the content available to open in the browser. And at that stage, the GIF triumphed in the form of animated GIFs and, especially, funny GIFs, which filled the network. Fortunately, the contents of that golden age of the internet will be able to live forever thanks to GIFCities.

GIFCities is a search engine for funny GIFs based on Geocities, the Yahoo service that allowed many to set up their own website at a time when everything was done practically by hand.

As has happened recently with Yahoo! Answers, Geocities became unavailable in 2009. This caused all their online content to disappear from Yahoo! servers, but not from the internet.

The Internet Archive came to the rescue by copying and preserving its contents for generations to come. And along with the personal pages that were forgotten, they were also rescued your multimedia contents, such as MIDI images or sounds. Between them they have also safeguarded thousands of funny GIFs that became mandatory on web pages of the time.

A search engine for funny GIFs to remember

Under the name of GIFCities We found a search engine to find the animated GIFs of GeoCities. The Internet Archive project emerged to celebrate its 20th anniversary and it still stands for you to browse through thousands of funny GIFs from when web pages were made by hand.

In the search engine you will find classics such as animated GIFs that warned that a web page was under construction or cartoon characters such as The Simpsons or Hello Kitty among many others. Try random words and you will be amazed by the artistic funny GIFs you will find. Some more elaborate and others that have not aged so well. The only downside is that the search engine is somewhat slow.

GIFCities it’s an opportunity to remember how was digital art back in the 90’s. For better or for worse, most of these animated GIFs will amaze you. But keep in mind that these GIFs were made practically by hand with very rudimentary software. More examples of art in the form of GIFs were the welcome or farewell messages, common in the personal pages of the time.

In this collection of animated GIFs and funny GIFs from GIFCities You will find more than 4.5 million animated GIFs that you can freely view and download. You will find more information about this search engine on its official page.

