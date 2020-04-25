According to a study carried out at Harvard, legumes should be part of the 25% of healthy protein that must be ingested daily, and that can also come from fish, poultry and nuts, to a lesser extent from red meat and cheese and in no case from cold cuts and processed meats.

Despite the fact that all legumes are recommended, highly nutritious and good sources of protein, not all of them have the same properties.

The 2 legumes that have all the essential amino acids, therefore are a complete source of protein on their own, are chickpeas and soy. The rest of the legumes provide incomplete protein, because they do not have all the amino acids to form them. This does not mean that they are worse or better, because one should not claim that a single food complies with all nutritional contributions, in fact, on the contrary, it is recommended to consume a variety of foods, complementing them in nutritional characteristics and providing us with various foods. what is necessary for our body.

But we are going to concentrate on chickpeas, their characteristics and a recipe to make the most of them.

They prevent cardiovascular diseases

They improve liver function collaborating in the elimination of toxins

Regulate intestinal transit

They prevent anemias, due to their iron and vitamin C content, which helps their absorption

Strengthen the immune system

Great antioxidant power, improves the appearance of the skin

Recommended for diabetics due to its contribution of complex carbohydrates and fiber that help regulate blood glucose levels

Due to its concentration of B vitamins, they improve the functioning of the nervous system

A very popular and very tasty recipe with chickpeas is the famous “hummus”, we have passed at least three hummus recipes but never the original one, which is with chickpeas, so typical of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Remember to always leave the chickpeas to soak from the night before for any recipe that uses them. Then boil them until tender. They can be used in salads, to make hamburgers, for stews, etc.

For the hummus we need: the cooked chickpeas, garlic (it can be raw or roasted), olive oil, lemon, tahini, salt, and curry or cumin. Everything is processed together, it may take a little water to process it, more water will be lighter, less water, thicker.

