An old Botafogo dream is closer to becoming a reality. Last Wednesday, alvinegro commercial marketing vice president, Ricardo Rotenberg, confirmed that he had talked by phone with twins Rafael and Fábio and communicated the club’s interest in having the duo in the squad in 2021. Declared fans of the club, the brothers have also publicly expressed their desire to act for the heart of the club several times.

Brothers were at Nilton Santos in 2019 (Photo: Reproduction / Botafogo TV)

Photo: Lance!

– Fábio was very touched to receive a call from a Botafogo manager. Rafael also said that they are alvinegros even to the soul. I called them and said: “Botafogo wants you”. But, we know that their contracts will run until June 2021. A pre-contract would only be possible from January. But, the doors are open. They gave interviews, said they would like to play for Botafogo. And I replied back: “Botafogo wants you too” – said Rotenberg in an interview with “TF Channel”.

At 29, Rafael and Fábio were born in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. The two started their careers together in the grassroots categories of Fluminense, but never reached the main team of Tricolor. In 2006, when they were 15, they were discovered by Alex Ferguson, then coach of Manchester United (ING). Two years later they moved to the English club.

The brothers wore the same shirt throughout their early career, until Untied loaned Fábio to the Queens Parks Rangers in 2012. This was the first time that the twins were separated in the football world. Since then, the two have not played in the same team again.

Currently, the two act as full-backs, but it was not always so. At the beginning of his career, Rafael acted as a striker, but later he ended up taking the position of right-back. For years, he was treated as the future owner of the position in the Brazilian national team, but ended up forgotten after a mistake in the gold decision at the London Olympics 2012, when a bad pass led to Mexico’s first goal. In the match, Brazil ended up defeated by 2 to 1.

In 2015, Rafael left United for Lyon (FRA). In the 2019-2020 season, he was the reserve of the team led by Brazilian Sylvinho, later on, replaced in the position by the French Rudi Garcia.

Fábio had more shooting than his brother. After loaned by the Red Devils to Queens Parks Rangers in 2012, he also played for Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, clubs in the English second division. In 2018, he moved to Nantes (FRA), where he left the left side, where he has been playing since the beginning, not to compete with his brother, for the right. In recent months, coach Christian Gourcuff had been taking little advantage of it.

Within the Brazilian reality



Fábio and Rafael have a contract with their respective clubs until June 30, 2021. Thus, they are free to sign a pre-contract with any other club from January 1 of next year. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Botafogo has already advanced and expressed interest in having sides. The duo’s desire to play for the heart club could be Alvinegro’s great advantage in closing deals.

– These twins are wonderful, they play a lot of ball, they are botafoguenses. I would love to see you at Botafogo. This subject is for 2021, but they have to come to the Brazilian reality, not to the French reality. I love them, their love for Botafogo, but everything has its time – declared Carlos Augusto Montenegro, member of the Football Management Committee, to the channel of journalist Venê Casagrande, at the end of April.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018