The weekend was supposed to be one of goals for Brazil, fans in celebration – others not so much – and rivalry in full swing. The Brazilian Championship 2020 would start this Saturday, but like all major events, it was postponed – still without definition of return – due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And if the artillerymen are momentarily prevented from stuffing the nets, we can only remember the past. O Ball Numbers went after the statistics of all Serie A clubs to find out who are the top three scorers of all time for each team in the Brasileirão – from 1971 to 2019. Check the TOP 3 of the clubs:
ATHLETICO-PR
1º – Kléber Pereira – 51 goals
2nd – Alex Mineiro – 38 goals
3rd – Washington – 34 goals
ATLÉTICO-MG
1st – Reinaldo – 89 goals
2nd – Marques – 63 goals
Guilherme – 55 games
ATLÉTICO-GO
1º – Juninho – 13 goals
2nd – Anselmo – 12 goals
Elias – 12 goals
BAHIA
1º – Douglas – 35 goals
2nd – Nonato – 31 goals
3rd – Beijoca – 26 goals
BOTAFOGO
1º – Túlio – 69 goals
2nd – Mendonça – 47 goals
3rd – Nilson Dias – 36 goals
Dinamite, Zico and Luis Fabiano are the only ones with more than 100 goals for a team (Divulgation and Ale Cabral / LANCE! Press)
Photo: Lance!
BRAGANTINO
1st – Kelly – 19 goals
Silvio – 19 goals
João Santos – 14 goals
CEARÁ
1st – Jorge Costa – 18 goals
2nd – Samuel – 14 goals
3rd – Thiago Galhardo – 12 goals
Felipe Azevedo – 12 goals
Ivanir – 12 goals
Washington – 12 goals
CORINTHIANS
1º – Marcelinho Carioca – 52 goals
2nd – Socrates – 41 goals
3rd – Geraldão – 35 goals
CORITIBA
1º – Zé Roberto – 33 goals
2nd – Keirrison – 25 goals
3rd – Alex – 23 goals
FLAMENGO
1º – Zico – 135 goals
2nd – Bebeto – 41 goals
3rd – Renato Abreu – 40 goals
FLUMINENSE
1st – Fred – 91 goals
2nd – Magno Alves – 45 goals
3rd – Romário – 34 goals
FORTRESS
1º- Rinaldo – 27 goals
2nd – Amílton Melo – 19 goals
Marciano – 19 goals
GOIÁS
1º – Paulo Baier – 50 goals
2nd – Túlio – 48 goals
3rd – Araújo – 46 goals
GUILD
1st – Tarciso – 76 goals
2nd – Baltazar – 46 goals
3rd – Jonas – 40 goals
INTERNATIONAL
1st – Valdomiro – 59 goals
2nd – Leandro Damião – 43 goals
Christian – 43 goals
PALM TREES
1º – Dudu – 41 goals
2nd – Leivinha – 40 goals
3rd – Edmundo – 34 goals
SANTOS
1st – Neymar – 54 goals
2nd – Robinho – 52 goals
Kléber Pereira – 52 goals
SAO PAULO
1st – Luis Fabiano – 108 goals
2nd – Serginho Chulapa – 83 goals
3rd – Rogério Ceni – 65 goals
SPORT
1º – Diego Souza – 38 goals
2nd – Leonardo – 32 goals
3rd – André – 29 goals
VASCO
1st – Roberto Dinamite – 181 goals
2nd – Romário – 83 goals
3rd – Edmundo – 79 goals
See too:
See former players who became managers