The weekend was supposed to be one of goals for Brazil, fans in celebration – others not so much – and rivalry in full swing. The Brazilian Championship 2020 would start this Saturday, but like all major events, it was postponed – still without definition of return – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And if the artillerymen are momentarily prevented from stuffing the nets, we can only remember the past. O Ball Numbers went after the statistics of all Serie A clubs to find out who are the top three scorers of all time for each team in the Brasileirão – from 1971 to 2019. Check the TOP 3 of the clubs:

ATHLETICO-PR

1º – Kléber Pereira – 51 goals

2nd – Alex Mineiro – 38 goals

3rd – Washington – 34 goals

ATLÉTICO-MG

1st – Reinaldo – 89 goals

2nd – Marques – 63 goals

Guilherme – 55 games

ATLÉTICO-GO

1º – Juninho – 13 goals

2nd – Anselmo – 12 goals

Elias – 12 goals

BAHIA

1º – Douglas – 35 goals

2nd – Nonato – 31 goals

3rd – Beijoca – 26 goals

BOTAFOGO

1º – Túlio – 69 goals

2nd – Mendonça – 47 goals

3rd – Nilson Dias – 36 goals

Dinamite, Zico and Luis Fabiano are the only ones with more than 100 goals for a team (Divulgation and Ale Cabral / LANCE! Press)

Photo: Lance!

BRAGANTINO

1st – Kelly – 19 goals

Silvio – 19 goals

João Santos – 14 goals

CEARÁ

1st – Jorge Costa – 18 goals

2nd – Samuel – 14 goals

3rd – Thiago Galhardo – 12 goals

Felipe Azevedo – 12 goals

Ivanir – 12 goals

Washington – 12 goals

CORINTHIANS

1º – Marcelinho Carioca – 52 goals

2nd – Socrates – 41 goals

3rd – Geraldão – 35 goals

CORITIBA

1º – Zé Roberto – 33 goals

2nd – Keirrison – 25 goals

3rd – Alex – 23 goals

FLAMENGO

1º – Zico – 135 goals

2nd – Bebeto – 41 goals

3rd – Renato Abreu – 40 goals

FLUMINENSE

1st – Fred – 91 goals

2nd – Magno Alves – 45 goals

3rd – Romário – 34 goals

FORTRESS

1º- Rinaldo – 27 goals

2nd – Amílton Melo – 19 goals

Marciano – 19 goals

GOIÁS

1º – Paulo Baier – 50 goals

2nd – Túlio – 48 goals

3rd – Araújo – 46 goals

GUILD

1st – Tarciso – 76 goals

2nd – Baltazar – 46 goals

3rd – Jonas – 40 goals

INTERNATIONAL

1st – Valdomiro – 59 goals

2nd – Leandro Damião – 43 goals

Christian – 43 goals

PALM TREES

1º – Dudu – 41 goals

2nd – Leivinha – 40 goals

3rd – Edmundo – 34 goals

SANTOS

1st – Neymar – 54 goals

2nd – Robinho – 52 goals

Kléber Pereira – 52 goals

SAO PAULO

1st – Luis Fabiano – 108 goals

2nd – Serginho Chulapa – 83 goals

3rd – Rogério Ceni – 65 goals

SPORT

1º – Diego Souza – 38 goals

2nd – Leonardo – 32 goals

3rd – André – 29 goals

VASCO

1st – Roberto Dinamite – 181 goals

2nd – Romário – 83 goals

3rd – Edmundo – 79 goals

