Former attorney general of the Union, André Medonça was appointed this Tuesday, 28, as the new Minister of Justice and Public Security. The 47-year-old evangelical pastor enters the government to fill the vacancy left by former federal judge Sérgio Moro, who resigned last Friday, 24. With almost 20 years of service to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Mendonça had already been appointed by Bolsonaro as head of the agency, and was also quoted to fill the vacancy in the STF of the “terribly evangelical” minister promised by the president.

However, the profile desired by the president for the STF does not seem to be the same as that of Mendonça. Evangelical, but from a new and “more progressive” church than other aspects, the new minister was appointed as “idealistic technician” by interviewees heard by the State when he took over command of the AGU in July 2019.

Remember the article published by the State in 2019 and get to know the profile of André Mendonça *

The Rev. André Luiz de Almeida Mendonça, attorney general of the Union and the most highly rated name to be nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro for the vacancy of “terribly evangelical” minister of the Supreme Court, comes from a new church, without its own temple and “more progressive” Federal (STF).

In a divergent line from the dominant thought in the evangelical environment – considered more conservative – the Presbyterian Church Esperança of Brasilia avoids political issues, expressed reservations about initiatives by the president, such as firearms, and openly discusses how to “support, empower and emancipate women in spirituality, leadership and service”.

“Our group within the Christian church is a little more progressive, so we took a different approach”, says the senior pastor Valter Moura, founder of Esperança de Brasília and friend of Mendonça. “We work on the issue of gender. In so many churches that women are nothing. What is the effective participation of women in history?”, Asks rhetorically Moura, bluntly when using the expression “gender”, abhorred by the most ideological wing from the government.

Created three years ago, Esperança has 115 members, of whom it usually gathers at least 60 in Sunday services, held in an improvised way in the auditorium of a public school in the Federal District.

AGU is one of the auxiliary pastors of the collegiate that runs the church. According to advisers, he is not paid. Mendonça coordinates the children’s spiritual formation, in activities such as retreat and recreation on weekends. “His profile is that of a simple person, always accessible and very affable. Children love him. He could be in a huge church there,” says Reverend Moura.

The attorney general also preaches at services, taking turns on a scale among the other pastors, and speaking at private meetings of the group of men, the “Men of Hope” fraternity, which meets at the home of a couple attending the church. In the last chats he led, Mendonça talked about “family” and something dear to his career: integrity.

In 2018, Mendonça did not open campaign for Bolsonaro

The attorney general did not campaign for Bolsonaro last year. Instead, a profile of him on social media reveals enthusiasm for the election of Marina Silva, then a candidate for president for Sustainability Network. “I met Marina Silva twice in religious ceremonies, because she is also an evangelical, but I never discussed politics with her. In one of them, she said that she does not mix politics with religion, as we agree,” said Mendonça to state, through her advisory, without answering whether she campaigned for the candidate.

In 2002, the current AGU had published an article sympathetic to the victory of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Folha de Londrina newspaper, when he was a federal prosecutor in the city. “We have the first elected president of the people and by the people,” he wrote.

Unlike Pentecostal churches and neopentecostals more expressive, Esperança does not address electoral and party political issues in cults. Last year, the church used social media to preach tolerance between the two sides of a campaign considered by pastors to be “conflicted and violent”.

Mendonça was never recognized in the church for having a political profile, but as “a man from the AGU”. Pastor Valter Moura says he encouraged him when he confided that his name was quoted as attorney general – and did the same now with the possibility of a vacancy in the STF. “Whatever comes, you will get along. Always. Courage,” he said to Mendonça. “We keep relations distant. What happens there (in the government) is not brought here. Neither he wants to, nor we want to.”

Asked about the evaluation of the president, who wants an evangelical minister in the STF, Moura is cautious. “The state is secular, and regardless of that, our church does not make the effort to place people wherever it is.”

Idealistic technician and paused speech

AGU is an idealistic technician. He has a paused, calm speech, sometimes interspersed with the legal person. Born in Santos (SP) and a supporter of the alvinegro team on the São Paulo coast, he was raised in a religious family and lived in different cities in the state, including Miracatu, the stronghold of the presidential family. The father was an employee of Banespa. At 46, he is married and has a couple of children.

Before joining AGU, through a competition, he was a lawyer at Petrobrás Distribuidora between 1997 and 2000. At private institutions, he studied Law in Bauru (SP) and Theology, in Londrina (PR). He did postgraduate studies in Public Law at the University of Brasília (UnB), master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Salamanca, Spain.

At AGU, he was a corregedor-general, assistant to the Federal Attorney General and director of the Department of Patrimony and Probity, at the invitation of Minister Dias Toffoli, current president of the Supreme Court. Appointed by former President Lula, Toffoli is one of the former AGUs currently in the Supreme Court and is appointed as a favorable interlocutor for Mendonça in the Court. The other is Gilmar Mendes, appointed by former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

At the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), he advised Minister Wagner Rosário, dedicated to leniency agreements, of which he is enthusiastic. Touched cases related to Car wash and collected some swoops. In one of these disagreements, Mendonça “stopped talking” to a colleague and refused to participate in meetings in which the disaffected was present, says an auditor, who privately assesses her posture as “authoritarian and even childish”. Asked about the episode, Mendonça states that “there may have been differences of opinion in certain technical analyzes”. “For my part, nothing more than that,” he said.

Fight against corruption

“It is not in the criminal sphere that the problem of corruption is solved. The road to recovery is not the criminal one, it is the civil one”, says Mendonça. His most notorious work was the agreement with Grupo OK, by ex-senator Luiz Estevão, convicted of fraud in the construction of the Regional Labor Court in São Paulo. The agreement is one of the largest in history, with an expected return of R $ 468 million.

Former head of Mendonça, the CGU minister, Wagner Rosário, is appointed as a guarantor of nomination to Bolsonaro. Before being chosen, the current AGU even participated in a selection, but was left out of the triple list of the National Forum of Federal Public Advocacy, forwarded to the transition office. He met with the lawyer and PM major Jorge Oliveira, today minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, a trusted official of the president who analyzed curricula. Through him, he met Bolsonaro. At the end of the chat, the president was determined, says an aide to the minister. “Order the boy to prepare Twitter,” ordered Bolsonaro, to communicate Mendonça’s appointment to AGU over the internet.

“He is a pleasant surprise,” says an influential evangelical politician from the Chamber, pointing him out with a discreet technician, a career servant, who has gained sympathy from the bench.

Mendonça is known by Supreme Court officials as a frequent visitor to the offices of ministers. There have even been complaints from the secretaries to “cut down” visits, which also includes colleagues from the Esplanade.

The minister says that the choice for Bolsonaro surprised him. He was getting ready to teach, one of the professional aspects he most likes. At the academy, he is a visiting professor in Salamanca and at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation. Usually he gives lectures with a motivational tone.

Among Mendonça’s goals at AGU is administrative changes – he wants to extinguish positions – and create a master’s course at the agency, with Toffoli as a professor. That is, if, in November of next year, he does not move to Praça dos Três Poderes to occupy an armchair in the Supreme Court, replacing Celso de Mello, who will compulsorily retire at the age of 75.

* Text originally published on July 28, 2019

See too:

Coronavirus: myths about covid-19 that you should ignore

.