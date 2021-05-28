Find out when the last season opens!

The paper house is getting closer to its end. Now, it has been confirmed when the premiere date of its last season will be.

After so much waiting, finally the fans of La casa de papel are getting closer and closer to seeing what happens to the Professor and his team. In this latest installment, viewers will be complicit in the confrontation between the robbers against the Spanish police force, which will surely end up being a great war. Finally, we already know when the premiere of this latest installment will be, which will bring us closer to the grand finale.

Some time ago it was reported that the most watched Spanish series on Netflix would end in its fifth season, which will be the outcome of the robbery of the National Bank, where we have already seen that the group lost very important colleagues and this has put the team in check of thieves. In this way, there were several actors and actresses who have already begun to say goodbye to La casa de papel. Now, the streaming platform released a brief preview of the new episodes.

When it premieres?

And along with this advance, it was also revealed when the last season of La casa de papel will arrive on Netflix. A very important piece of information is that this ending will be divided into two parts: the first will be on September 3 and the second will arrive on December 3, 2021. And according to Álex Pina, the creator of the series, the first volume will be a tone “extremely aggressive, putting the gang against the ropes”, while the second volume will be more emotional: “it is a journey through his sentimental map that connects us directly with his departure”.

The final season of La Casa de Papel will feature performances by Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Pedro Alonso, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Darko Peric, among others .