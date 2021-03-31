Find out when Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon



The Irishman is thirsty for revenge and will not wait long to return.

Photo: Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

The trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is a fact. Although the UFC has not pronounced it publicly, it is a matter of hours before the great event is officially confirmed. Will be on UFC 264, event that will take place on Saturday July 10, in it T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first to demonstrate was “El Diamante”, Dustin Poirier, with a short tweet but with the information we all needed: “July 10th“, The aforementioned date on which the UFC 264, which until now has a poster of four clashes.

July 10th 💎 – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 28, 2021

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani gave more details on this Monday. “Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being confirmed for UFC 264, according to multiple sources. They have not signed – the fighters – but all three parties (Dustin, Conor and UFC) are confident that it will be confirmed this week.“.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources. It is not signed or fully agreed to yet, but all three parties seem optimistic at this time that it could be finalized as soon as this week, sources say. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 29, 2021

McGregor-Poirier 2: the most unexpected KO

The trilogy will happen because Dustin Poirier gave Conor McGregor his first knockout in history, on January 23, 2021, at UFC 257.

In the first fight, which occurred in 2014 (UFC 178), Conor was the winner, also via knockout.

The third is probably the last war between the two. The winner will again aim for the lightweight title.