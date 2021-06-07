Find out what’s new in iPadOS 15

06/08/2021 at 1:09 CEST

iPadOS 15 is officialAs every year since this new operating system was introduced, iPad will bring a new iteration in the form of version 15.0, which will be focused on the company’s tablets and will try to improve the weakest aspects of it.

One of the first novelties is the arrival of the app library, which will help to organize our desktop with the best possible diligence. Something that did not happen before. In addition, multitasking has been exponentially improved on iPadOS 15, since now the divided screen will allow you to work with two applications at the same time and you can create different spaces to have access to many functionalities of this style.

Automatic translation has also been improved, bringing the voice in different languages ​​and integrating with the live text function. Although it may seem innocuous, the added accessibility that the automatic translation section of the iPad allows makes it a tool that has no rival for learning languages. With this functionality the iPad itself allows us to translate the words we do not understand with astonishing speed.