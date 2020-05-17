With the publication of a new decree for the economic reopening of Italy, after the number of cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) is under control, a series of establishments and services have been authorized to return to work from this Monday (18).

Check the schedule of what might work: From May 18th, restaurants, bars, pizzerias, pubs, hairdressers, beauticians, aesthetic and beauty centers, shopping malls, shopping centers, museums and churches reopen with celebrations attended by the faithful . All will have specific health protocols, but the main measures continue to be the mandatory use of masks, respect for the distance between people, control of the number of visitors within the establishments and the constant cleaning of spaces open to the public. Some sectors, especially those related to aesthetics, can only function through the service scheduling system.

It will also no longer be necessary to present the form to leave the house, used during the lockdown period to attest to the need to leave, nor to justify movements between cities in the same region. However, leaving for other regions of the country remains prohibited, at least until June 2nd – unless there is justification for reasons of health, work or urgency. In this case, it is still mandatory to present the form.

Meeting with relatives, boyfriends and friends is always free, always respecting health safety rules, such as the distance of one meter and the use of masks. However, these contacts can be made both indoors and in public.

Another release is the use of beaches and parks for recreational purposes, always respecting the distance of at least one meter of distance between people.

– Other important dates: From May 25, Italians will be able to return to stadiums, gyms and sports centers without any restrictions on activities, but always respecting the sanitary rules of wearing a mask and social distance. For use of swimming pools, there is an order of distance of seven meters between practitioners.

On June 3, movements between regions and also between member countries of the European Union will be released without justification. However, according to the decree, the regions may limit this movement between places that have very different epidemiological indexes. That is, if one region has few cases and the other has a high number, there may be occasional restrictions.

From the 15th of June, cinemas and theaters will be allowed to operate again, with rules of distance and advance ticket sales. There is also a limitation on the number of people at the same time: there can be no more than 200 people indoors and 1,000 people in open areas. On the same day, summer recreation centers may also be reopened. Public demonstrations and protests or any type of agglomeration on public roads continue to be prohibited without date.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins