MGM has released a new teaser for Aretha Franklin’s future biopic, ‘Respect‘, a film starring Jennifer Hudson (‘ Dreamgirls’) as Queen of Soul. Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige complete the cast of main characters in this movie whose trailer is available below.

The film follows Aretha Franklin’s career rise, from being a child and singing in her father’s church choir to becoming a world star. The journey of the music icon to find his voice, in which to be the first authorized feature film based on the artist’s life.

Liesl Tommy (‘Broadway’s Eclipsed’) is the director of the film that has a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (‘The Americans’). It is important to note that it was Franklin herself who selected Hudson to star in the film. Hudson will interpret some of Franklin’s memorable successes as « Think », « Rock Steady » or « (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman ».

Regarding the rest of the cast, we will have Forest Whitaker as the Rev. C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as James Cleveland, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, and Tate Donovan as John Hammond.

Scott Bernstein (‘Straight Outta Compton’) is the producer of this film that began filming on November 1 and, after being delayed for several months, will finally have its theatrical release on December 25, 2020. film to be distributed internationally by Universal Pictures.

