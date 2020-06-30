MGM and Universal Pictures have released a new teaser for the future biopic of Aretha Franklin, ‘Respect‘, a film starring Jennifer Hudson (‘ Dreamgirls’) as Queen of Soul. The new trailer (and pster) are available below, in both Spanish and English.

The film follows the career of the incomparable Aretha Franklin, narrating the extraordinary journey of this icon of music in search of his own voice: From his beginnings in the choir of his father’s church to becoming an international superstar, in the than to be the first authorized feature film based on the artist’s life.

Liesl Tommy (‘Broadway’s Eclipsed’) is the director of this film with a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (‘The Americans’). It is important to note that it was Franklin herself who personally selected to star in the film aHudson, who interpreted some of the singer’s memorable successes such as « Think », « Rock Steady » or « (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman ».

Regarding the rest of the cast, we will have Forest Whitaker as the Rev. C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as James Cleveland, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, and Tate Donovan as John Hammond.

Scott Bernstein (‘Straight Outta Compton’) is the producer of this film that began filming on November 1 and which, after being delayed for several months, will finally be released in North American theaters on December 25. It will be distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, on a date yet to be determined.

