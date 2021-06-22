Find out what is behind the mask. Trailer and poster for ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’

Promised is Debt: Paramount Pictures unveils official trailer and poster for ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, a spin-off of the GI Joe franchise that will hit theaters around the world this summer.

Snake Eyes is a tenacious solitary warrior who, after saving the life of the heir of the Arashikage, is taken in by this Japanese clan. Upon their arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes how to become a ninja warrior, while providing him with something he longs for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be put to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those close to him.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (‘Red’, ‘RIPD Deadly Police Department’) from a script written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, Snake Eyes: The Origin‘stars Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais, Andrew Koji, rsula Corber, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Peter Mensah.

The film will hit theaters in our country on August 20, a month after it hits those in the United States. Next, two new trailers of the film significantly different, one in Spanish and the other in English.

