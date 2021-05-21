Find out what Amazon Prime Wardrobe is and how it works

Amazon has come to mark a before and after in the matter e-commerce or electronic commerce, not only for everything the platform offers but also for the shopping experience that it can offer to all its customers.

Amazon is constantly innovating, which we are seeing through various products or technological tools that it offers to its users to give them greater security when they make a purchase, in particular on certain products that are not easy to acquire just by viewing them through a screen.

One of the purchases that are made with the greatest suspicion are those of clothing and footwear, since the you can’t prove them makes many people give up buying online, also thinking that return policies are usually much more complex.

Thinking about this situation, a couple of years ago Amazon launched Amazon Prime Wardrobe, a clothing shopping platform that allows users to try on clothes before purchasing.

How does Amazon Prime Wardrobe work?

The first thing you should know is that this service Only those with an Amazon Prime membership can access it.

Once you are on the platform, users will be able to browse an extensive clothing catalog, which includes different types of garments from recognized brands, whether for men, women, children and babies, and of these you can choose a maximum of 8 items. It is recommended to choose a minimum of 3 so that the shipping is free.

Usually, The garments will arrive at your home 24 hours after placing the order, which until then has not been charged. This allows you to try on all the clothes you selected so that you immediately return all those that did not convince you.

You can schedule a totally free collection or deposit the box, with its prepaid shipping label, at any nearby UPS center, and return the garments that you do not wish to purchase.

The charge for your order is made one week after placing it and you will only be charged for those garments that you did not return.

What’s more, Amazon Prime Wardrobe, gives you a 10% discount of your total purchase if you keep 3 garments, 20% if you have at least 5.

At the moment this service is only available to Prime customers in the United States, although it is expected that like all Amazon services, it will gradually expand to more markets.

