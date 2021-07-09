Find out! These people will travel for free on the Cablebús

MEXICO CITY.- Line 1 of the Cablebús, which runs from Cuautepec to Indios Verdes, will begin operations next Sunday, and as it is public transport, some people will be able to enjoy free.

This Thursday the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum announced that older adults, people with disabilities and children under 5 years of age will be able to travel for free on the Cablebús.

It may interest you: Everything ready for Cablebús Line 1 service to be inaugurated on Sunday

For the rest of the passengers the cost per trip will be seven pesos.

Older adults, people with disabilities, girls and boys under 5 years of age have free admission and the cost will be seven pesos, from Monday to Friday from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm; Saturdays from 6 am to 11 pm, like all the transport that the city government operates, it is a public company; Sundays and holidays from 7 am to 11 pm ”, he explained in a press conference.

This Sunday the service will begin with 377 cabins, each with a capacity of 10 people, however due to the pandemic at the moment it will only be possible to board six.

What are the stations on Line 1 of the Cablebús?

Line 1 that goes from Cuautepec to Indios Verdes, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, will have six stations that will operate from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 23:00. On weekends and holidays the hours will be from 07:00 to 23:00.

Cuautepec Campos Tlalpexco Revolution La Pastora Ticoman Indios Verdes

With this beautiful image I wish you a good night. I want to share that I am very excited to see that our project is already bearing fruit, next Sunday we will inaugurate the first Cableblús line that will run from Cuautepec to Indios Verdes. pic.twitter.com/f5C3XhddtH – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) July 9, 2021

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr