Saturday May 30, 2020

The competition has not stopped even in the worst days of the pandemic in the old continent. Today (05/30), Belarus lived the 11th round of the Vysshaya Liga, the country’s first division, with two matches of which was the only European league to be played for weeks.

The special thing about the Belarusian league is not the lush fields that give a rustic touch to the competition. But the fact that it is the only competition on the old continent that did not stop even in the worst days of the pandemic.

And it is that the decision of both the authorities and the football federation was to continue with the current season of the Vysshaya Liga despite the worldwide health crisis. For now, the unknown tournament came to be televised by millions of fans from neighboring countries.

Today (05/30), there were two new duels that continue to define the table. The first pitted Belshina against Slavia Mozyr. The locals had to take the victory to rebound their losing streak that keeps them in relegation positions. In the first half, Belshina would go into the break with a score of 2 to 1 in favor.

However, an own goal at minute 78 ’and another goal at minute 90’ took the three points from his hands and the visiting team left with a victory for his locality.

The other duel was between Dinamo Minsk and Shakhter Soligorsk. With a victory by the minimum, the whole of the city of Soligorsk took the three points and rose in third position in the table. While Dinamo sinks in the middle of the standings.

Tomorrow, Sunday 31 May, the Belarusian league continues with the duels between Energetik-BGU against Vitebsk. League leader BATE welcomes Isloch. Rukh Brest will be local against Dinamo Brest. And FC Minsk will host Slutsk. Matches seeking to demonstrate that the Bundesliga is not the only standing European tournament.