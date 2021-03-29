Find out now if your income statement will be returned or paid this year

The Tax Agency has already enabled on its website a simulator called Renta Web Open, which allows taxpayers to carry out a simulation of their income tax return and know now if they are going to have to pay or collect.

This tool has no official validity and it is not used to present the return. The campaign officially begins on April 7 and is marked by the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has brought about in labor matters.

3.5 million taxpayers, affected by ERTE

The Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) are taxed as work income has affected 3.5 million taxpayers. “A good part of the workers who have been in ERTE and earn less than 22,000 euros per year they will have to present the declaration, unless they do not exceed 14,000 euros “, say from Gestha, the union of technicians of the Ministry of Finance.

The Tax Agency recommends that workers affected by a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) in 2020 who have received improper charges from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) that wait for your claim before submitting the income tax return.

The agency has published on its website a document with specific information for people affected by ERTE. Specifically, the Agency points out that the difficulties that the group receiving benefits from the SEPE (which are considered work income subject to personal income tax) may come from the fact that have two payers (your company and the SEPE) or for having received fertilizers that did not correspond to him.

In the latter case, taxpayers will have to take this circumstance into account when making their income statement, although they will have to act differently depending on whether they have been claimed or not the return of these amounts.

Two payers

The first case, that of the two payers, is relevant to the extent that the threshold that requires filing the return is lowered, which goes from 22,000 euros for a payor to the 14,000 euros for two payers, provided that the income obtained from all payers other than the principal exceeds 1,500 euros.

According to the Agency, some 327,000 contributors ERTE recipients who did not submit the 2019 return will have to do so with the 2020 return due to the fact that they have two payers.

These people will be sent an information letter and will reinforce personalized assistance. These taxpayers will pay the tax corresponding to the income obtained.

From April 7 the declaration can be processed through the Internet, while on May 6 the realization by telephone will begin and from June 2 in person at the offices of the Tax Agency. The campaign ends on June 30.