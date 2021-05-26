Find out in which countries the May super blood moon will be seen today

05/26/2021 at 11:06 AM CEST

East Wednesday May 26 at 1:14 PM PST the Moon will reach its perigee, that is, the moment when the closer it will be to the earth. Just at that time, our satellite will be fully illuminated, so it can be seen perfectly. These phenomena are known as “supermoons” due to the very large entity that the satellite charges in our sky. However, this year the perigee will be somewhat special as a eclipse will dye the celestial body red, generating a super blood moon.

We can enjoy the supermoon in our country, since It will be visible from tonight at 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is called “Super Moon of the Flowers”. However, the super blood moon will not be visible, since the lunar eclipse will occur in the afternoon in our time slot, it will be impossible to see the curious effect that will occur on the surface of it.

The countries in which you can enjoy this super blood moon are: USA and Canada, all of Mexico and parts of Central America, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina.