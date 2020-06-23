Find a Grave is a website that claims to be “the largest collection of graves in the world”. From the outset, it already sounds a bit gloomy, but the reality is that we are facing a platform that can be fascinating.

Basically, thanks to this website we can discover in which cemetery on the planet is a certain celebrity or “ancestor” buried. As if that were not enough, it is possible to see photos and create virtual tributes.

“Search or explore cemeteries and grave records for ordinary and famous people around the world.”

Millions of cemetery entrances around the world

As we see, on the cover we can enter the name of the person we are looking for, indicating the name, surname, year of birth or death (if we know it) or the location of the cemetery.

Then will provide us with a list of people who could match, and in this list we can already see in which cemetery it is buried, if it is a famous person and the date of birth and death.

In addition to telling us in which cemetery it is buried, in many cases they will provide us with the exact coordinates (in case we plan to visit it). We can also read a short biography and see photos of the grave published by other users.

The other two important sections of this platform are “Cemeteries” and “Famous”. In the first one we will be able to look for cemeteries from all over the planet, and a map will allow us to navigate to see which ones are in our area.

In the famous people search engine it will offer us a list of “most popular”, headed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and William Shakespeare. Again, there is a section to search for “famous graves by location”.

In “collaborate” you can help this database continue to grow, adding tributes or uploading photos so that other users can consult the information you have provided.

Personally, The part that I find most interesting about this gigantic database is its ability to get closer to the history of certain places and people.s. I have found graves in my city that I did not know, and I have been able to read about what his life was like without leaving this same website.

