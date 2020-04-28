The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) launched on Tuesday, 28, a campaign to encourage citizens to regularize the situation of the voter registration the internet and thus be able to vote in the 2020 municipal elections. first means, transfer or regularize the status of the document ends on May 6.

With the electoral offices closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, survey of the state showed that voters in 17 states were unable to request these services.

Here’s how to request the first copy, regularize or transfer your voter registration over the internet:

Cancellation due to lack of biometric re-registration

Last week, the TSE temporarily suspended the cancellation of the titles of about 2.5 million voters who did not attend the biometric registration mandatory in 17 states. With that, this electorate will be able to vote normally in the 2020 municipal elections.

Confirm that you are up to date electoral justice on the TSE website, on the “Voter Services” panel and on the option “Electoral situation”.

Irregular situation due to absence of votes

If you are in an irregular situation with the electoral justice for lack of votes, the citizen must pay a fine. The step by step to generate the boleto is on this link on the TSE website. For each voting round that has been missed, the amount of R $ 3.51.

Because of the pandemic, the voter is exempted from going to the registry office to present proof of payment of the fine. Following a new guidance from the Internal Electoral Corregedoria, electoral registries will automatically register the payment from 48 hours after the fine is settled. The measure aims to avoid agglomerations.

First copy, transfer, settlement of canceled title and alteration of personal data

With the suspension of face-to-face service at the electoral registries during the coronavirus pandemic, the Electoral Justice provided a website for the voter to request the services remotely. See the step by step:

1. Check if you have debts with the Electoral Justice

(If you are going to issue the first copy of the title, go straight to step 2)

First of all, make sure you have outstanding fines with the Electoral Court. Access this link on the TSE website and, at the bottom of the page, make the “Voter Debt Consultation”. If you have pending issues, issue the Union Collection Guide and make the payment.

Banco do Brasil made available, for the duration of the pandemic effects, the option to pay GRU at the institution’s self-service terminals with other banks’ debit cards.

2. Prepare the documentation that will be attached to the application

Scan or take photos of the following documents:

Official photo ID (front and back)

Proof of address

Proof of payment of debt with the Electoral Court (if there is a debt)

Proof of discharge from military service (only for men)

Also make a selfie (it cannot be a photo) holding, next to your face, the official identification document, with the photo facing the camera. The citizen cannot use props, clothing or devices that make it impossible to see the entire face, such as glasses, caps or hats.

Images must be fully clear and readable, under penalty of the application being rejected. Look for a clear environment and prefer to take pictures during the day.

3. Make your application

To apply, access this link on the TSE website and click on your State on the map.

In the window that appears, select the option “Update or regularize your situation with the Electoral Justice without leaving your home”. You will be taken to the page for your respective TRE. Follow the instructions for each state.

Voter copy duplicate

If you have lost your elected title, you do not need to request a duplicate. Just download the e-Título application, available for Android and iOS. The app replaces the paper title and can even be used to board domestic flights. See how to access here.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.