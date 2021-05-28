Find out how to speed up WhatsApp audios easily

Now this week has launched a new function that offers us the possibility of increasing the speed of the audios up to double that we receive through this application. An option, by the way, that would allow us to listen to audio messages in up to half the time, something very interesting for those who usually receive very long messages, and spend part of the day listening to them.

Yes indeed, This is a function that is not currently available to all WhatsApp users. In fact for now it is only enabled for WhatsApp Web and iOS devices (like iPhone). Which means that Android users will have to wait a bit as the update will take place in a staggered fashion over the next few weeks.