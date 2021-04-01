Find out how to bleach your hair at home, it’s possible!

Anyone who has ever tried to dye or bleach their hair at home knows how difficult it is to get a good result. But calm down. Next, we will tell you the tips and tricks you should follow so as not to spoil your hair.

In the ads for hair care products – and more specifically in those for hair dyes – the models look dyed and bleached manes of scandal. Healthy, bright and with volume. But, is it possible to obtain the same result if we do the treatment at home? Yes and no.

Often times, when we resort to these types of treatments, we forget that the natural color and tone of our hair, as well as our hair type, play a very important role in the final result. But unfortunately, many times we realize this when we have already applied the treatment and, unfortunately, it is too late. Do you know what are the tricks to dye your hair at home and be satisfied with the result? Keep reading.

Video by Noelia Murillo

How is your mane? A deciding factor

By proxy, you can bleach your hair whatever your hair type and color. Nevertheless, there are cases in which it is not the most recommended idea. In this way, whether or not it is advisable to bleach your hair depends, mainly, on the structure of your hair. That is, if you have previously applied other harmful treatments to your hair, such as a previous discoloration or a permanent one, it is best avoided. And it is that in previously treated hair, the color is embedded at a very deep level, so, to bleach it again, it would be necessary to damage it at that level of depth. The result? The hair strands, which are very weakened, can break.

Expert advice

Let’s not fool ourselves. The best way to dye and bleach our hair is to put ourselves in the hands of a professional. If so, it is likely that he will advise us that, in order for our hair to absorb the color we are looking for, we bleach before dyeing. This is the best method as long as our hair has not been previously bleached. After this treatment, your hair will be able to absorb the color of any dye. Of course, it is recommended that, once the treatment is finished, intense hydration is carried out. Otherwise, the hair may look weak, dull, and too brittle.

DIY: how to dye our hair at home?

Attentive to all those who want to venture to bleach your hair at home, we know which products you should use and the steps you should follow. First, you must “bleach” your hair. How? with a bleaching product. Our favorite is Schwarzkopf Professional’s Blond Me Bond Enforcing, available on Amazon for € 24.66. Its color molecules dissolve inside the hair and extract the color. Afterwards, they are removed with a rinse.

It is likely that, once you have extracted the color molecules from your hair, you will see yellow reflections. What you need then is a second “rinse” to remove the traces of dye. How to get it? With a toning shampoo. Our favorite is the BOLD UNIQ by B Uniq Shampoo, available on Amazon for € 19.95. With its violet pigments, this product achieves neutralize yellow pigments in one wash.

Once you have bleached your hair and it has turned white, it will be able to absorb the coloration of any dye. If you dreamed of having pink, purple, green, blue or gray hair, this is the time. You can show off the hair you want!

Hair bleaching: 3 home tricks that work

The organic treatments and the home remedies They succeed in everything that has to do with hair and skin care and, although it is hard to believe it, there are also some other natural tricks with which we can bleach our hair at home, without the need to resort to chemicals and without damaging our hair excessively. You do not believe it? Take note.

1. Discoloration with chamomile

If you want to bleach your hair, but don’t want to damage it excessively or risk damaging it, we advise you to bleach it with chamomile. This ingredient is much more respectful of your hair than any bleach and, in addition, It’s so easy to apply.

To do this, you will have to boil a handful of chamomile flowers and let it cool. When warm, apply to hair evenly and let it work for about 30 minutes. After this time, clarify it. Et voilà!

2. Bleaching with honey

Honey has numerous beneficial properties for the skin and hair and, therefore, often used as a home remedy for many purposes, whether related to health or beauty. But, did you know that you can also bleach your hair with it?

To do it, Mix warm water and honey in a bowl. Massage the mixture all over your hair and let it sit for an hour. To avoid staining you, cover your hair with a shower cap. To finish, wash your hair normally and lighten it as usual.

