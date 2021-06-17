Find out how Spain arrives according to the odds to its match against Poland for the Eurocup

06/17/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Saturday, with the intention of claiming his improvable debut in the Euro 2020, Spain will receive at the Olympic Stadium in Seville Poland, carrying out a match of which, in principle, they are clear candidates for victory.

Alluding to it, the bookmakers pay the conquest of La Roja in 1.36, unlike the 9 euros per euro invested in which the three points of the Polish team are traded. On the other hand, a tie is valued at 5However, taking into account the conditions, even this result can be unfavorable for those of Luis Enrique.

However, history supports the national team because, throughout the 10 occasions in which both teams have met on the pitch, 8 have ended in Spanish victory. His only defeat, curiously, dates from 1980, but the always dangerous presence of Robert Lewandowski generates that there is no second to trust by the endorsement of past records.

Finally, we remember that Spain and Poland will meet this Saturday, June 19, very pending the result that may arise from Slovakia – Sweden in order to define who will qualify for the direct elimination phase of the Eurocup.