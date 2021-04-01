Find out how Doc Brown’s DeLorean works

Insight Editions takes you back to the future with its new book dedicated to the vehicle that made time travel possible

The Back to the Future saga is more alive than ever, with the recently released Discovery Plus documentary series The hunt for Back to the Future Deloreans, the book Back to the Future: Doc Brown’s Owner’s Workshop Manual, a manual for Doc Brown who delves into the secrets of the vehicle responsible for transporting Marty McFly and Doc Brown through time. The Owner’s Workshop Manual includes both the original version of the DeLorean and the updated flight model.

The book also includes handwritten excerpts from Doc Brown’s diaries, recounting his life after World War II, how he came to build the Time Machine, his first trip to 2015, how he survived his accidental trip to 1885, and much more. The book is packed with exclusive illustrations and never-before-released information, making it the perfect gift for fans of the Back to the Future franchise.

The book’s creative team includes Back to the Future and its sequels co-creator, co-writer and co-producer Bob Gale in association with illustrator Joe Walser, who has become the world’s leading authority on the DeLorean-shaped time machine. He even led the restoration of the vehicle in 2013 at Universal Studios, which is now on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The hardcover book Back to the Future: Doc Brown’s Owner’s Workshop Manual, will go on sale from April 6, it is already available and pre-order on Amazon.com for € 28.67, it is currently in English but could be very soon in Spanish, since Norma editorial has already published other Insight Editions titles for Spain.

