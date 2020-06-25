A benchmark to know how aggressive your mobile software is.

A few months ago we talked about Don’t Kill My App, a website intended mainly for developers, which analyzed and showed which were the smartphone brands that behaved better and worse when it comes to memory management, depending on whether your software was programmed to close apps in the background too aggressively, thus wasting RAM memory and device resources. The web became very popular both with users of Android devices and among developers.

Now, its creator – who, incidentally, is also behind the famous Sleep as Android sleep monitoring app – has decided to create a benchmark application that allows to know how aggressive is the software of our Android device when managing available RAM memory.

How aggressive is your mobile with apps in the background? Find out with DontKillMyApp

Its creator defines this application as a tool which analyzes the behavior of the devices according to how well –or poorly- they support background processing. Its mission is to give users an idea of ​​which are the manufacturers that, in order to try to save some battery, limit the capabilities of their devices by restrict running apps in the background, sometimes breaking some things along the way such as notifications or the normal operation of some apps – for example, some mobiles prevent Google Photos from making copies in the background due to these restrictive measures.

The operation of DontKillMyApp It is very simple: once you open it for the first time, it offers some information regarding our device and an explanation of how the app works, as well as recommendations to disable the memory management restrictions imposed by the manufacturers.

At the bottom, there is the « Start Benchmark » button, which will have to be touched to start the test that will check the performance of the device. Depending on how comprehensive we want the test to be, it will be possible choose a different duration, which ranges from one to eight hours.

At the start of the test, a persistent notification will appear in the notification panel to indicate that the test is being performed in the background. If we touch on it, we access a statistics panel. Once completed, this data will be much more precise and will undoubtedly be useful for the most advanced users, and especially for developers to learn first-hand how manufacturers can harm their work through a management of overly aggressive memory.

On the test in question, it is done as follows: the application runs a service in the foreground, which will subsequently perform a series of repetitive tasks through threads that are carried out at 10-second intervals. Subsequently, it is measured how many of these executions have been carried out correctly. Other additional tasks are also carried out with certain frequency, which serve to generate more information about the operation, and the possible problems that may arise.

The app can be download for free through Google Play, and does not contain ads or in-app payments. However, it is still under development and its operation may not be entirely stable.

