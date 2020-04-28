Blueberries have a large amount of antioxidants, thus protecting our systems and tissues from the negative action of free radicals, due to their vitamin and mineral content, they improve the functioning of our organs and prevent diseases.

April 27, 2020

The antioxidant power of blueberries is much higher than that of most vegetables and it is the fruit with the highest antioxidant capacity, this is due to the combination of its organic acids with other compounds called anthocyanins.

They also have a flavonoid called resveratrol, well known for its anticancer effect.

Due to their composition, they prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, preventing the oxidation of neuronal cells and delaying their degeneration.

It increases the synthesis of good cholesterol and decreases that of bad cholesterol, so it is highly recommended to decrease high cholesterol levels.

They reduce blood pressure, improve eyesight, help lose weight due to its fiber content and low caloric intake. They improve the appearance of the skin and hair.

They can be consumed alone, in juices, with yogurt, or used in recipes, most of them sweet. They are small dark violet berries with a sweet and somewhat acidic flavor.

We propose you a blueberry crumble that you will love

Ingredients

for the crumble

150 gr of sugar

200 gr of flour

1 pinch of salt

150 gr of cold butter

zest of 1 lemon

for the filling

1 box of fresh blueberries

juice of half a lemon

3 spoonfuls of sugar

Preparation

1. Prepare the crumble by integrating the flour with the sugar, the salt, the zest and with the butter, form a sandblasting with the hands.

2. Apart, place the blueberries with the lemon juice and sugar. Reserve. In this step you can add a couple of tablespoons of blueberry jam if you had or some other red fruit (raspberry, currant, strawberry).

3. In a buttered baking dish, place half the sandblasting, then the fruit on top, and then the rest of the crumble. Take to a preheated oven at 180 ° for 20 minutes.

