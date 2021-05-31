Find national team players on the Mielectro website and win a Smart TV

Televisions are capable of doing more and more things, and those equipped with Android TV are especially capable thanks to their compatible games and all the apps they have available. The Sony 55XH8096 UHD is one of the star models in the affordable range of these televisions, with its 55 “screen and 4K resolution. Thanks to the collaboration of mielectro.es, if you are looking for an Easter egg on their website you could win a 55XH8096 from Sony.

How to win a Sony 55XH8096 TV

Solving your doubts about the Sony 55XH8096 may have a prize: winning one of them. In order to participate in the raffle, however, a series of steps must be taken through the social network Instagram:

Follow @xataka on Instagram. Follow the @ mielectro.es account on Instagram. Go to mielectro.es, look for the 55XH8096 TV, and tell us which player of the selection appears in the product.

All you have to do to participate is leave the comment with the correct answer. The deadline is June 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

The 55XH8096 is a 55-inch screen television, with 4K resolution with Motionflow technology 400 Hz and 60 Hz refresh rate. Its lighting type is Direct-LED, and it has High Dynamic Range 10 (HDR10) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) technologies.

Besides this, it also has Chromecast built-in and Apple Homekit, with the Android TV operating system. It has Bluetooth 4.2, two 20W speakers, voice control, two USB 2.0 ports, and an Ethernet. In addition, you have 4 HDMI ports to connect other devices to watch them on the TV.