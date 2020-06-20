Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer for director David Wnendt’s new movie, ‘The Sunlit Night‘, a comedy starring Jenny Slate as a struggling artist seeking inspiration in Norway. Also starring Gillian Anderson and Zach Galifianakis, the film is scheduled to be released both in selected theaters in the United States and in digital and VOD format on July 17.

Based on a novel by Rebecca Dinerstein, the story takes place between New York City and the extreme north of Norway. ‘The Sunlit Night’ follows American painter Frances and immigrant Yasha as a rare couple found in the Arctic Circle. . Frances arrives to further her career and broaden her horizons, while Yasha came to bury her father in the land of the Vikings. Together, under a sun that never sets completely, they bury the past and discover the future and the family they didn’t know they had.

Directed by Winndt from a script also written by the author Rebecca Dinerstein, the cast is completed by Alex Sharp, Fridtjov Sheim, David Paymer and Jessica Hecht. Regarding production, it is the responsibility of Slate, Fabian Gasmia, Ruben Thorkildsen, Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub. The film had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year with mixed reviews.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.Click here to watch it on YouTube.