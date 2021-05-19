Hot Sale 2021 Mexico: find here a selection of the best offers. Photo: Getty Images.

The Hot Sale 2021 in Mexico it is already here. Remember that this year is celebrated on Sunday May 23 to Monday 31That is, for nine days that promise to be frantic and full of great opportunities to save.

The Hot Sale is one of the most relevant discount and promotion events of the year for electronic commerce, which has also been strongly promoted during the Covid-19 pandemic. This year is the eighth edition.

How to buy safely during the Hot Sale 2021

These are some tips to secure your data when making purchases online:

Connect to a secure Wi-Fi network.

Make your purchases only on safe and recognized websites.

Avoid accessing links through emails or advertisements.

Consult and read carefully the terms and conditions of the virtual stores.

Verify that the store where you will buy has contact information and address available.

Check the security status of the site and the transaction.

Constantly check your bank updates and alerts.

Use a single virtual payment method.

Make sure to disconnect your session at the time of purchase and have received the corresponding receipts.

What to do if a Hot Sale promotion is not respected

Look for your purchase receipt and your proof of payment, whether they have been issued physically or electronically. If you do not have it, search the website of the site for the basic data described above and collect as much information from your transaction because it will be the basis to argue your complaint.

Communicate your disagreement to the establishment directly through their means of contact. Attach a copy or image of your ticket and the approved charge.

If you do not receive a favorable response, contact the Concilia express of the of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), with the same data above, especially those related to the name of the establishment, as well as the place, date and time of the transaction. The Consumer Phone is 55 68 87 22 and 01 800 468 87 22, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A representative of the Attorney General’s Office will contact the provider to seek a favorable agreement for both parties.

Stores and brands present during the Hot Sale 2021

These are some of the brands and online stores that will participate during the Hot Sale 2021 edition:

