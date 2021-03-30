Find an exciting career path in software development

One of the worst things we can face in our job is a lack of enthusiasm. Imagine, for a moment, what it must be like to have a job that you are not passionate about, an average of 35 hours a week throughout our lives. The lack of enthusiasm at work, in addition to being very hard on the employee himself, often carries other negative aspects such as a lack of involvement or an unhealthy work environment.

If we look back, 30 years ago, it was common to see a person work the same all their life. However, the appearance of new professions, many of them linked to the technological world, has served to contribute to a renewal and redirection of our professional career. If a job does not fill us, we start looking for another.

The search for an exciting job is not easy. We must start from that premise. However, it is not that difficult to identify them either. There are companies that are well known throughout the world for their good work environment, the exciting challenges employees take on, and the many opportunities for growth and improvement. One of them is BairesDev.

In Hypertextual we have already talked about BairesDev before. It is a company specialized in Software Development and with the highest growth rate in all of Latin America. Their field of action extends to the whole world, although they have offices both in the United States and in Latin America itself.

Some milestones to get to know BairesDev better

Despite being a relatively young company, BairesDev has experienced very high growth for years. Without going further, during the last four years it grew an average of 52% each year. But it does not stop there since its objective for this turbulent 2021, the year in which the global pandemic has shaken the entire world economy, is to accelerate that rate to 75%. Its growth has been so great that many experts have already branded the company as the new Latin American unicorn.

One of the keys to having this growth goal, even during the coronavirus crisis, is the DNA of your work. The confinement and rise of teleworking caught the company ready. In the words of the Chief Brand Officer of BairesDev, Pablo Azorin: “After several difficult months for everyone, now I see that BairesDev can continue its activities as normal during the current crisis, mainly due to the strategic decisions we have made along the way. We strip off our pajamas, set up real home offices, open innovative centers, and develop strict online processes for working with distributed teams. All this allowed us to grow and become the company we are today, a company that still aspires to grow more and evolve even in the current terrible context. “

Growth as a company is linked to other factors such as growth in the human team. If in 2018 it had 400 employees around the world, today BairesDev already exceeds 1,500.

How to join

Entering BairesDev is not easy, but it has an explanation. It is a company very aware of recruiting talent, not only in the field of software development. So much so that each year it receives about 1.2 million applications and in the end, they only end up hiring 1% of the candidates. Maintaining this level is how it has managed to be one of the companies with the best perception of the market, even becoming part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 Ranking of the fastest growing companies. In the following link you can read everything related to their complex hiring processes.

If you liked what you have read and want to join one of the fastest growing software development companies, you can see the available vacancies and apply through the company’s career page. In BairesDev they are always looking for talent so, if you have it, do not think about it.

