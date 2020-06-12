Two days ago, u / unicorn4sale, a Reddit user, told the community that he had discovered a bug that caused YouTube to stop showing ads. And we talk about a bug, because There is nothing foreign involved, such as an ad blocker, or a modified Android app.

To stop seeing ads on YouTube, just add a dot after the “.com” of a specific platform URL. Thus, as the user counted, an address such as https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuB8VUICGqc will show ads in the video, while https://www.youtube.com./watch?v=DuB8VUICGqc, that as we see has a link with the extra point incorporated (.com. /), it will not show them.

The bug also exists on mobile

The Safari history appears broken if the YouTube URL is opened with the dot.

The user has said that he thought that the bug would only be present in the desktop web version of YouTube. However, when the redirection occurs on the server, it can also be used in a mobile browser, provided that the option “View desktop website”, present in the mobile versions of Safari or Chrome, is chosen.

In other words, it only affects the desktop version, but it is also exploitable on smartphones and tablets. Hopefully, Google will soon fix this problem, which they have found to be caused because the domain fails to identify that it has to show ads with that point, in addition to breaking cookies and not being saved in the history the browser with the name of the video.

Probably the number of users who get to take advantage of this bug is low, because it is also not comfortable, since the links are loaded normally when we click on them on a website. However, there are users who could create simple Tampermonkey scripts so that all YouTube links are loaded by default with that point, and that could be more problematic.