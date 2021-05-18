Find a mysterious building on Google Maps and unleash all kinds of theories: “It’s not real”

The conspiracy on Twitter and all this was due to a photo that a user has uploaded to the social network. It’s about a ghost building that has appeared in the Google Maps images in Manchester.

The profile @iiboharz has uploaded a tweet explaining what was found by the application: “What are these strange ghost buildings on Google Maps? They are just on top of other buildings. They are not real”.

Along with the tweet is a picture of the discovery, which may be a possible error in the application, but still has awakened the curiosity from other users who have commented on the mysterious photo.

what the fuck are these weird phantom buildings on google maps. they’re just clipping into other buildings. they’re not real. wtf pic.twitter.com/hTxmXtvGeO – Kimberly (@iiboharz) May 15, 2021

There are those who have given quite logical explanations, as it is a real building, but they have put it in a place that does not correspond to humorous comments: “Speak for yourself, I live there.” Or even theories that it may be evidence of russian piracy.

The mystery has been solved relatively quickly, since the same user realized that it was a nearby building, but with different textures, something he has not yet figured out: “Okay, I think I’ve figured it out, were these buildings here? cloned and positions where they do not correspond? “