FinCEN Names Former Chainalysis Executive as Acting Director

The current director of FinCen will be dismissed from the government office on April 9.

Michael Mosier, former chief technical adviser for Chainalysis, will replace him.

The Financial Crimes Control Office (FinCEN) recently hired the former technical director of the cryptanalysis company Chainalysis to serve as interim director, reflecting the federal government’s interest in the growing crypto industry. cryptocurrencies.

The information was disclosed in a press release posted on FinCEN’s website on April 2, 2021. Its current director, Kenneth Blanco, announced several leadership changes that will affect the office.

“Blanco announced that he will leave this institution on April 9, after serving as director of the organization since December 2017. Michael Mosier, former deputy director of FinCEN and current advisor to the undersecretary of the Treasury will return to FinCEN as interim director”, read in the statement.

Blanco was the eighth director of FinCEN, an office attached to the United States Department of the Treasury. Mosier will assume the position as director of FinCEN on April 11.

I am proud to have led an incredible organization with an important national security mission that has a profound effect on the lives of so many people, especially the most vulnerable in our society. I am confident in the ability of Mr. Mosier and Ms. Tirol to run the office and continue progress to ensure our national security and protect people from harm. Said Kenneth Blanco, leaving his position as current director of FinCEN.

Mosier served as Undersecretary of Finance, a position he assumed last month after having been deputy director of FinCEN and first head of Digital Innovation.

Before advising the Undersecretary of Finance and joining FinCEN, Mosier was the technical director of Chainalysis. Mosier held the position from June 2019 to February 2020, when he first joined FinCEN.

After working for Chainalysis, Mosier worked for FinCEN for a while in other areas, as well as for the US Department of Justice and held other positions in the US government administration.

Chainalysis is a firm that was created in 2014. It is responsible for providing data, software, services and research for government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions and insurance and cybersecurity companies to more than 50 countries.

The United States Government has been hiring personnel with experience in cryptocurrencies

This is not the first that a government agency has hired staff with experience in cryptocurrencies. On January 19, 2021, United States President Joe Biden appointed Gary Gensler as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Gensler was also trained in the cryptocurrency industry, having taught an in-depth course on this topic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.

Government agencies in the United States are becoming increasingly involved in the growing cryptocurrency industry over time. For a few months, a growing number of officials who hold important public positions in the United States have been demonstrating in favor of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

We are talking about people who hold positions in organizations such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress and even the Federal Reserve.